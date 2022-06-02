The 7 Best Wireless Keyboards for Chromebooks

Wireless keyboards differ in multiple ways, including the key layout, backlighting features, whether it connects via Bluetooth or USB-RF, and more. Whether you’re looking for a satisfying mechanical keyboard, an affordable addition to your setup, or a keyboard with a ten-key pad, there’s a wireless keyboard here that’ll suit your needs.

What to Look For in a Wireless Keyboard:

There are quite a few options when it comes to choosing the right wireless keyboard for your Chromebook. Here’s everything you need to look at when narrowing down your choices and selecting your future keyboard:

Keyboard Size: You’ll need to consider how big or small you want your keyboard to be. This decision depends on how you plan to use the wireless keyboard with your Chromebook. If you want to pack everything up and go to the library or a coffee shop, you’re probably better off with a smaller keyboard that doesn’t have a ten-key number pad. On the other hand, if your setup is mainly at home and you have some more room, you might consider investing in a larger keyboard with a number pad and more space between keys.

You’ll need to consider how big or small you want your keyboard to be. This decision depends on how you plan to use the wireless keyboard with your Chromebook. If you want to pack everything up and go to the library or a coffee shop, you’re probably better off with a smaller keyboard that doesn’t have a ten-key number pad. On the other hand, if your setup is mainly at home and you have some more room, you might consider investing in a larger keyboard with a number pad and more space between keys. Bluetooth vs. USB-RF: Whereas wired keyboards only have one way to connect to your laptop, wireless keyboards have two. Wireless keyboards connect to a device via Bluetooth or a USB-RF dongle, which uses radio frequencies to transmit information. A Bluetooth connection is perfect if your Chromebook doesn’t have a USB-A port or if you want to be able to use the keyboard wirelessly with other devices. USB-RF requires a USB-A port to work, but it’s typically faster to set up than a Bluetooth connection and reflects input onscreen faster. If you’re lucky, you might even snag a keyboard with both Bluetooth and USB-RF technologies.

Whereas wired keyboards only have one way to connect to your laptop, wireless keyboards have two. Wireless keyboards connect to a device via Bluetooth or a USB-RF dongle, which uses radio frequencies to transmit information. A Bluetooth connection is perfect if your Chromebook doesn’t have a USB-A port or if you want to be able to use the keyboard wirelessly with other devices. USB-RF requires a USB-A port to work, but it’s typically faster to set up than a Bluetooth connection and reflects input onscreen faster. If you’re lucky, you might even snag a keyboard with both Bluetooth and USB-RF technologies. How It’s Powered: With wired keyboards, you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged because it’s plugged directly into your laptop. Wireless keyboards, however, require batteries to power them. Some keyboards use good old AA or AAA batteries, which means you’ll need to replace them when they run out of juice but you’ll never have to wait for the keyboard to charge. Other wireless keyboards have built-in Lithium batteries that you can recharge. Some keyboards let you use it while it’s charging, but others don’t, and it’s up to you to keep it charged so it’s ready when you need to use it.

With wired keyboards, you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged because it’s plugged directly into your laptop. Wireless keyboards, however, require batteries to power them. Some keyboards use good old AA or AAA batteries, which means you’ll need to replace them when they run out of juice but you’ll never have to wait for the keyboard to charge. Other wireless keyboards have built-in Lithium batteries that you can recharge. Some keyboards let you use it while it’s charging, but others don’t, and it’s up to you to keep it charged so it’s ready when you need to use it. Membrane vs. Mechanical: Most standard keyboards are built with a membrane system, meaning there’s a thin layer of rubber or silicone between the key and the top of your keyboard’s electrical circuits. Alternatively, mechanical keyboards don’t have a membrane. Instead, a mechanical switch under your key slides up and down as you type. Mechanical keyboards give you versatility for what sound and feel you want from your keys—quiet, clicky, tactile—instead of being stuck with whatever the rubber or silicone sounds like on a membrane keyboard.

Most standard keyboards are built with a membrane system, meaning there’s a thin layer of rubber or silicone between the key and the top of your keyboard’s electrical circuits. Alternatively, mechanical keyboards don’t have a membrane. Instead, a mechanical switch under your key slides up and down as you type. Mechanical keyboards give you versatility for what sound and feel you want from your keys—quiet, clicky, tactile—instead of being stuck with whatever the rubber or silicone sounds like on a membrane keyboard. Special Features: Many wireless keyboards come with additional options that make it worth it to go for a specific brand or spend a little bit more money. The feature you’ll see most is a backlit keyboard, which makes it easy to see where all the keys are in the dark; sometimes, a keyboard will have customizable backlights so you can change the color to fit your style. A ten-key number pad on the right side of a keyboard may be something you’ll want if you’re constantly using numbers for school or work. Then, if you travel a lot, you might consider a foldable keyboard that’s super easy to fit in your backpack or suitcase.

Best Overall: Logitech K580 Chrome OS Edition Keyboard

Pros ✓ Dedicated keyboard for Chrome OS

Dedicated keyboard for Chrome OS ✓ Light and compact

Light and compact ✓ Can connect via Bluetooth or USB-RF Cons ✗ Tricky to use with other operating systems

Logitech’s K580 keyboard is designed specifically for Chrome OS devices, making it the no-brainer choice for most people. There’s a launcher (or home) key, media keys, and even a built-in Google Assistant key to help you get the most out of your Chromebook.

The only downside to these great features is that it makes the K580 challenging to use with other operating systems. But if you’re only using the keyboard with a Chromebook, that doesn’t matter!

Despite having a ten-key number pad on the side, the keyboard is pretty lightweight and has a slim design. You’ll experience quiet, comfortable keys and a slightly tilted keyboard that’s easier on your wrists when typing.

When connecting the K580 to your Chromebook, you have two options: Bluetooth or USB-RF. You can connect up to two devices via Bluetooth and switch between them seamlessly with Logitech’s Easy-Switch keys in silver at the top of the keyboard. With an auto-sleep feature and two AAA batteries, you can get about two years of battery life.

Best Overall Logitech K580 Chrome OS Edition Keyboard Most people will get everything they need out of Logitech's K580 that's specifically designed for Chrome OS.

Best Budget: Arteck Stainless Steel Keyboard

Pros ✓ Incredibly affordable

Incredibly affordable ✓ Stainless steel, slim design

Stainless steel, slim design ✓ Long 6-month battery life on one charge Cons ✗ Can only connect to one device at a time

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a wireless keyboard that’ll do everything you need for your Chromebook. At less than $25, Arteck’s Wireless Keyboard feels surprisingly premium thanks to the stainless steel exterior that feels cool to the touch. The keyboard is pretty light and sounds quiet while typing despite the stainless steel design.

To connect your Chromebook to this keyboard, you’ll insert the nano USB receiver into an available USB-A port. As soon as you insert it, you’ll be able to use the keyboard with your Chromebook with no delays. Then, the rechargeable Lithium battery can last up to six months in between charges depending on how much you’re using the keyboard every day.

Best Budget Arteck Stainless Steel Keyboard A good wireless keyboard doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and Arteck's Stainless Steel option proves that.

Best Premium: Brydge C-Type Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

Pros ✓ Dedicated keyboard for Chrome OS

Dedicated keyboard for Chrome OS ✓ Aluminum design looks sleek

Aluminum design looks sleek ✓ 6-month battery life per charge Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Bluetooth 4.1

Like Logitech’s K580, the wireless keyboard from Brydge is specifically designed for Chrome OS. There’s a Google Assistant key and a Google home button key that make using this keyboard with your Chromebook a breeze.

The all-over aluminum body makes Brydge’s Chrome OS keyboard feel premium and durable. The surface is even scratch-resistant, which is fantastic if you’re throwing the keyboard in a backpack or suitcase to take away from home.

You can use the keyboard wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.1 or wire it up to your Chromebook via a USB-C cable. If you’re using Bluetooth to connect the keyboard to your Chromebook, the rechargeable battery can last up to six months.

Best Premium Brydge C-Type Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard For a wireless keyboard that both feels and looks premium, look no further than the C-Type Wireless Keyboard from Brydge.

Best Mechanical: Keychron K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard

Pros ✓ Satisfying mechanical clicky sound

Satisfying mechanical clicky sound ✓ 4000 mAh battery can last up to 72 hours

4000 mAh battery can last up to 72 hours ✓ Can be used wirelessly or wired Cons ✗ Mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone

Mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone ✗ A tad expensive

While they’re not for everyone, mechanical keyboards can be much more satisfying than membrane keyboards in terms of sound and feel. Keychron’s K2 Mechanical Keyboard is a compact option perfect for Chromebooks, and you can choose between Blue, Brown, and Red switches when you order. If you decide you want to try out different switches later, you can purchase a new set of Keychron switches separately and manually swap them out.

Another awesome feature of Keychron’s K2 keyboard is that you can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth and use it wired with a USB-C connection. So if you’re at home and want a wired setup for faster responses, and then go to a cafe and don’t want to bother with wires, you can easily swap between the two. Plus, this keyboard has the latest Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 chipset!

With a 4000 mAh battery, you can expect up to 72 hours of typing. The battery could last you nine days if you’re consistently typing for eight hours a day, or much longer if you’re only using it two hours every day. You also can turn on white LED backlighting, so expect the battery to drain faster if this is enabled.

This keyboard comes with 84 keys, but Keychron also makes a mechanical option with 100 keys that are titled simply K4. The K4 keyboard has a ten-key number pad on the righthand side and all of the same great features of the K2. Although both the K2 and K4 keyboards come with macOS keycaps, you can swap them out with the included Windows keycaps.

Best Mechanical Keychron K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard Keychron's K2 Mechanical Keyboard is a crowd favorite, especially since you can customize the switch type based on the sound you want from your keys.

Best Tenkeyless: Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard

Pros ✓ Light and compact design

Light and compact design ✓ Two AAA batteries last you up to two years

Two AAA batteries last you up to two years ✓ Fairly affordable Cons ✗ Won't feel super high-quality

Won't feel super high-quality ✗ Bluetooth 3.0

A classic for a reason, Logitech’s K380 keyboard is a fantastic tenkeyless option, meaning that it lacks a ten-key number pad on the side and is, therefore, more compact. The K380 can work with almost every operating system, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS. You can connect to up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them using the yellow keys at the top left.

The keys are slightly curved for more comfortable, quiet typing. Then, the keyboard is slim and lightweight, making it easy to transport with you to a library or quickly move it around your home.

Unfortunately, the K380 uses Bluetooth 3.0 to pair devices, but Bluetooth 5.1 support isn’t expected at this price. Bluetooth 3.0 dates back to 2009, and it uses up a lot of power and drains battery life quite quickly. The keyboard uses two AAA batteries, which can last you up to two years before needing to be replaced.

Best Tenkeyless Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard If you don't care about having a ten-key number pad on the side, you can save quite a bit of money and still get a quality keyboard with Logitech's K380.

Best With Number Pad: Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard

Pros ✓ Backlit, spherically dished keys

Backlit, spherically dished keys ✓ Pairs with up to 3 devices

Pairs with up to 3 devices ✓ Charges with USB-C Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Might be too large for some

Chromebooks are wonderful in many ways, but they (and even some laptops) don’t come with a ten-key number pad on the side. If you constantly need to type numbers for a personal budget, data entry for work, or a project for school, check out Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced keyboard.

Except the top and bottom row, all of the keys are concaved, designed to fit your fingertips more comfortably than flat-topped keys. Then, you can connect the keyboard to your Chromebook via USB-RF or Bluetooth; through Bluetooth connection, you can pair up to three devices.

Not only does this keyboard have backlighting, but it has smart backlighting. When the keyboard detects your hand nearby, it’ll automatically switch on the backlighting. With backlighting on, a full battery charge lasts up to 10 days; with no backlighting, the battery can last up to five months.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced keyboard is a quality option, which means it comes with a higher price tag than other wireless keyboards. If you want a wireless keyboard with a ten-key pad that won’t break the bank, check out Arteck’s Wireless Keyboard instead.

Best With Number Pad Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard Most smaller laptops and Chromebooks don't come with a ten-key pad, but Logitech has you covered with its MX Keys keyboard.

Best For Travel: iClever BK06 Foldable Keyboard

Pros ✓ Pretty affordable

Pretty affordable ✓ Ergonomic key layout

Ergonomic key layout ✓ Super compact Cons ✗ Won't feel premium

If you’re constantly on the move, pairing a foldable keyboard with your Chromebook will make your life so much easier. iClever’s BK06 keyboard folds in half and only weighs 6.2 ounces, so it only takes up a tiny amount of space in a backpack and can even fit in some pants pockets.

Plus, the way the keys are laid out is more ergonomic than traditional keyboard layouts. With this keyboard, your wrists hit a more natural position while typing, which ends up causing less strain and discomfort over the day.

There’s a built-in Lithium-ion battery that you’ll need to recharge every 40 hours or so. Luckily, it only takes about two hours for the BK06 keyboard to be fully charged and you can use it while it’s charging. Then, you can connect up to three devices simultaneously to the keyboard via Bluetooth 5.1.