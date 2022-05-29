Everything You Need for an Ergonomic Office

There’s more to an ergonomic office than comfy chairs and wrist-friendly keyboards. Our mental health and stress levels are part of our cognitive ergonomic environment, too. Create a healthy work environment at home with ergonomic furniture and accessories that help reduce pain and increase focus.

According to Gallup, a poll taken in the fall of 2021 showed 45% of full-time employees working at home at least part of the time. Remote work sky-rocketed during the pandemic, but it’s not going anywhere soon. Employees are happy and productive at home. All that remote work is done online, which means our bodies take a toll physically if we don’t create a healthy environment. Sitting all day, looking down at screens, and holding our wrists at improper angles is sure to be felt at the end of the week. Let’s look at some ergonomic furniture and accessories you can add to your home office to make the workday pleasant.

An Ergonomic Desk Chair

Your office chair is your best friend during the day. It can also be your enemy if it’s the wrong one. Listen to your back and legs at the end of the day, and you’ll know if you’re using the right chair. There are some significant differences between a standard office chair and a proper ergonomic desk chair.

Desk chairs are usually relatively comfortable and allow for minor adjustments, such as moving up and down at different heights. However, an ergonomic desk chair allows for more significant adjustments, such as angles, heights, armrest placement, and lumbar support.

Check out these ergonomic office chairs for the best support as you sit and work.

A Comfortable Reading Chair

Sometimes while working away at our desk, we just want a change of scenery or a different way to sit. Even an ergonomic chair can lose its charm after several hours. When you need a break from the screen and want to make a switch to a good book for 15 minutes or just want a spot to cozy up with your faithful laptop, consider the addition of a reading chair in your office.

The Churchill Accent Chair with Ottoman is the perfect solution. It is offered in blue linen, black faux leather, and microfiber gray, and it brings a sophisticated flair to your office. The ottoman is a nice touch, allowing a good stretch of the legs while you type. It easily wipes clean and is a comfortable change of pace when the home office loses its thrill.

A good reading chair Churchill Accent Chair with Ottoman Curl up or stretch out in the comfy Churchill accent chair and ottoman.

We can’t talk cozy reading chairs without mentioning laptop desks. A laptop desk gives you the freedom to enjoy your laptop on your lap (because no matter how we try, we can’t escape our laptops). Here are a few of our faves:

The Right Desk

There are a lot of choices for office desks, and it can get a little overwhelming. Our desk does more than give us a space to set up our computer, although that’s very important. Desks often signify the start and end of our workday. Sitting at a desk for too long leads to possible back problems down the road. Consider a standing desk that gives you options other than sitting.

The Best Affordable Standing Desks Levit8 Folding Standing Desk Levit8 - The flat folding portable standing desk,Coral,Medium FENGE Standing Desk Fenge Standing Desk for Laptop Desktop Sit to Stand Up Desk Conventer for Single Monitor SD255001WB VIVO DESK-V000V VIVO Height Adjustable 32 inch Stand Up Desk Converter, Quick Sit to Stand Tabletop Dual Monitor Riser Workstation, Black, DESK-V000VS A solid standing desk Uplift V2 A Bamboo standing desk Fully Jarvis Bamboo

While doing all of that standing, your feet may pay the price. Don’t sit back down. Just protect your feet. For some, that means their favorite pair of sneakers. For others, try a desk mat designed to comfort feet while standing in place for long periods.

Choose the Right Monitor or Laptop Stand

Keeping screens at the right level on a desk helps reduce neck strain and pain. We live in a world where we constantly look down at screens, either on laptops or phones. Working for hours isn’t healthy for our necks and shoulders.

If vanity is your concern, here’s another reason to stop looking down at your screen: lines on the neck. Yep, the generations who are glued to their screens may find their necks look old before their time from the constant bent position. Raising your laptop up to eye level, then using a wireless keyboard to type reduces the need to look down.

Another option is a separate monitor that connects with your laptop so you can type on the laptop keyboard while looking at an eye-level screen. It takes some getting used to if you’ve been glued to your laptop monitor for years. Still, after about a day of looking straight ahead at a larger monitor rather than down, you’ll wonder why you didn’t make the change sooner.

Another option is to use a wireless keyboard, prop up the laptop and enjoy multiple screens. For those of us with multiple tabs open throughout the day, multiple screens are a beneficial tool. Make some changes for the sake of your comfort and health. There are many things in today’s world of technology that we can’t avoid. Neck pain shouldn’t be one of them.

Proper Lighting

Sometimes the proper lighting is the last of our concerns when creating a healthy workspace. The thing is, lighting impacts our day and our work environment. It also affects our vision. Check out the lighting once your desk and computer space are set up. Is there a ceiling light creating glare or a desk lamp you’ve been using since college that doesn’t really inspire you? Spend time in your office and think about what works for you. Some people need a bright light to keep them going, while others may prefer a soft, warm light to destress. Below are some great office space lighting options.

The Best Computer Monitors The Best Overall Monitor Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Monitor with Infinity Edge Bezels, Black The Best Budget Monitor Acer KA241Y bix 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Monitor (HDMI & VGA port) The Best Massive Screen Monitor AOC AGON Curved Gaming Monitor 49" (AG493UCX), Dual QHD 5120x1440 @ 120Hz, VA Panel, 1ms 120Hz Adaptive-Sync, 121% sRGB, Height Adjustable, 4-Yr Zero Dead Pixels Manufacturer Guarantee The Best Gaming Monitor Alienware 120Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor 34 Inch Curved Monitor with WQHD (3440 x 1440) Anti-Glare Display, 2ms Response Time, Nvidia G-Sync, Lunar Light - AW3420DW the Best Budget Gaming Monitor ASUS VG248QG 24" G-Sync Gaming Monitor 165Hz 1080p 0.5ms Eye Care with DP HDMI DVI The Best Monitor for Creators LG 27UK850-W 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with HDR10 with USB Type-C Connectivity and FreeSync, White

Protect Your Wrist With an Ergonomic Mouse

An ergonomic mouse’s design allows your hand to rest on it in a way that places your wrist at a more comfortable angle. Our wrists can eventually develop a painful condition called carpal tunnel syndrome when using a mouse. When left untreated, it can potentially become impossible to type at all. For many remote workers, that puts their career in jeopardy.

If carpal tunnel syndrome is avoided, regular mouse users may still end up with a painful wrist and possibly have to wear wrist protection. The right mouse improves and limits the range of motion, giving your wrist a break. Choose an ergonomic mouse for a quick solution to wrist pain.

The Best Ergonomic Mice to Save You From a Wrist Brace Best Overall Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse – Advanced Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Control and Move Content Between 3 Windows and Apple Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite Another Favorite Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse, Black - Wireless Mouse for Natural Wrist Comfort with 4-Way Scroll Wheel for PC/Laptop/Desktop, works with Mac/Windows 8/10/11 Computers Best Budget Ergonomic Mouse, iClever WM101 Wireless Vertical Mouse 6 Buttons with Adjustable DPI 1000/1600/2000/2400 Comfortable 2.4G Optical Ergo Mouse for Laptop, Computer, Desktop, Windows, Mac OS, Gray Black Best Trackball Mouse Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse with Scroll Ring (K72337US) For Traditional Mouse Fans Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse, Ultrafast Scrolling, Ergonomic, 4000 DPI, Customization, USB-C, Bluetooth, USB, Apple Mac, Microsoft PC Windows, Linux, iPad - Graphite Best for Gamers Razer BasiliskV3 Best for Left-Handed Users Evoluent VerticalMouse 4 Left

Change up the Keyboard

Just because your desktop or laptop came with a keyboard doesn’t mean it’s the right one for you. Like the mouse, your wrists pay the price for a non-ergonomic keyboard, as do your fingers. Think about the angle your wrists and your fingers are at all day on a keyboard—it only makes sense that eventually, they’ll have enough.

Thanks to Bluetooth technology, it’s easy to connect a wireless keyboard to your PC, Mac, or desktop. It’s worth it to try out a few until you find the perfect keyboard. Everyone has their own needs for typing and wrist angle. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best keyboards for your home office.

The Best Ergonomic Keyboards for Improved Typing and Comfort Best Overall Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard - Split Keyboard, Wrist Rest, Natural Typing, Stain-Resistant Fabric, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Compatible with Windows/Mac Another Great Choice Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business (5KV-00001 ) A Good Budget Option Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard - Black. Wired, Comfortable, Ergonomic Keyboard with Cushioned Wrist and Palm Support. Split Keyboard. Dedicated Office Key. Small Spaces and Beginners CHERRY AMERICAS LLC Ergo KC 4500 Keyboard-Cable Connectivity-USB Interface-109 Key-English (US)-QWERTZ Layout-Computer-Windows-Black,JK-4500EU-2 Simply Split KINESIS Freestyle Pro Ergonomic Split Mechanical Keyboard (Cherry MX Brown Switches) - KB900-brn The Premium Choice ErgoDox EZ Slim and Fancy Moonlander Mark 1 For the Dedicated Kinesis Advantage2 Quiet LF Ergonomic Keyboard (KB600LFQ) Compact and Customizable Dygma Raise

Try a Little Background Noise

True, noise has nothing to do with the physical part of your workspace, but it has a lot to do with your cognitive and emotional well-being, so it’s essential to include it in a healthy, ergonomic office. Like lighting and other accessories, we’ve all got our own opinion of what’s best while working. Your extroverted coworker might need added noise, especially the sounds of people, to get inspired.

And you might think they’re nuts because you prefer a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel with the Sounds of Silence or maybe just the hum of some white noise. To each their own. Find your noise needs or lack thereof and include them in your office.