Samsung Launches the Ultimate Dash Cam microSD Card

You’d think that microSD cards would be a bit more durable, given that they’ve been around for so long. But microSD cards are still somewhat unreliable. That’s why Samsung is now launching a PRO Endurance microSD card that can survive up to 16 years of continuous use in security cameras, dash cams, and other always-on devices.

Let’s clarify something up front; these Pro Endurance microSD cards are all about durability, not speed. They feature a maximum 40MBps video write speed and 100MBps read speed. That’s barely good enough for 4K video recording, but it’s the trade-off for durability. (Note that the lower-capacity 32GB and 64GB models write at 10 MBps, so you should only use them for cameras with a resolution of 1080p or less.)

Interestingly, Samsung claims that the PRO Endurance microSD cards can handle extreme temperatures (-13 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit), magnetic fields (like that from an MRI scanner), airport X-ray machines, and drops from up to 16.4 feet. There’s no official IPX rating, but Samsung says the microSD card will survive 72 hours in a meter of seawater.

It’s clear that these microSD cards could be very useful for outdoor security cameras, dash cams, or even drones. And to our surprise, they’re relatively cheap. The 32GB PRO Endurance card costs just $11, while the largest 256GB model is $55.

You can order the PRO Endurance microSD card now at Samsung’s webstore. Again, these microSD cards aren’t very fast, so I don’t suggest using them with any products that require snappy read or write speeds.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD Card With an emphasis on durability instead of speed, Samsung’s new PRO Endurance microSD cards last up to 16 years of continuous use. They’re perfect for security cameras, dash cams, and other continuously working devices.