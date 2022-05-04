Polestar 2 EV Gets a Price Hike, but It’s Not All Bad

Polestar released a more affordable version of its popular Polestar 2 EV in the United States earlier this year, and now just a few months later, it’s getting a $2,500 price increase and a few new features.

The Swedish premium EV manufacturer jointly owned by Volvo announced several small changes and upgrades to both the single and dual-motor versions of the car, which explains the price hike. Last month the single-motor Long Range Polestar 2 started at $45,900 (or $38,400 after federal tax incentives), while the dual-motor configuration rang in at $49,900. However, due to rising costs and a few minor changes, both models of the 2023 Polestar 2 now cost a little more.

On Wednesday, Polestar confirmed its cheapest US offering starts at $48,400, while the faster dual-motor EV is $51,900. For what it’s worth, we’ve seen countless price increases from Tesla and Rivian this year, without upgrades or new features, making Polestar’s change fairly reasonable.

According to Polestar, the bump in its starting price is due to the new standard features and several upgrades applied to both vehicles. The most notable change is the Polestar 2 now comes with a redesigned heat pump with improved thermals, which should help with range and battery life in cold-weather conditions.

Additionally, the Polestar 2 line now has new exterior color options, upgraded 19-inch wheels that come standard, ventilated Nappa leather seats, a removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof, and a better cabin filter, to name a few.

And finally, the Polestar 2 dual-motor ‘Performance Pack’ upgrade costs a little more, which delivers an additional 68 HP and 15 lb-ft of torque and increases the range to over 260-miles per charge. The Polestar 2 now costs around $2,500 more than it did in March, but for a good reason.