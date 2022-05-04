Mint Mobile’s Cheap Phone Plans Come to the Whole “Family”

Phone plans are expensive, especially for families. Mint Mobile, an MNVO that sells prepaid plans, has often laid claim to some of the most affordable plans—for individuals. Now the company is ready to offer family plans, and as expected, they come in at low prices.

As is often the case now with Mint Mobile, Ryan Reynolds announced the new family plans on his YouTube channel. The well-known celebrity bought a part-ownership stake in the company back in 2019 and often introduces himself as the company owner in new commercials. He’s used the same format to announce free 5G, unlimited plans, and more.

But while Mint Mobile does offer affordable prepaid plans that leverage T-Mobile’s network, those have always been individual plans. You’d have to buy an individual plan for each member and manage them all separately for a family. Now you can join everyone together with a minimum of two lines and up to five lines. And Reynolds makes a point to say that despite the plan’s name, you don’t actually have to be family members to group lines together (unlike other unnamed phone services).

Play Video

How much you save for going with a family plan is a little more complicated. Mint Mobile’s individual plans vary in cost depending on how far in advance you’re willing to pay. Buy just three months of service for Mint Mobile’s 4 GB individual plan, and you’ll pay $25 a month ($75 upfront). But pay for a full year of service, and it’s effectively $15 a month ($180 upfront).

Group two lines or more in the family plan though, and you get access to that $15 a month rate with 4 GBs of data even when you only pay for three months upfront. That means for two people, you’ll have to put up $90, but you could split that two ways to help with the cost. Mint Mobile offers plans with more data that cost more, and you can mix and match on the family plan. If you need unlimited, but you have a friend who only needs 4 GBs, you can make that happen and work out the details on your own.

The new Mint Mobile Family plan is available now, and you can sign up at the company’s website.