Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
JBL Clip 4 Review: The Bluetooth Speaker You'll Want to Take Everywhere
Joby Wavo Air Review: A Content Creator's Ideal Wireless Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Does Running the A/C or Heat Lower Your EV Range?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 4 min read
EV Charging sunshine
Smile Fight/Shutterstock.com

If you’re interested in buying a new electric vehicle (EV), you probably have several battery-related questions, including wondering, “does running the A/C lower my EV range?” No one wants to get stranded with a dead battery on a hot summer day or snowy winter evening.

The short answer is yes. Running the A/C or cranking up the heater will impact the range of your EV. However, several different factors contribute to how the temperature will affect things. From where you live, the model of EV you drive, how new it is, and more.

Basically, it’s complicated. Newer vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and Polestar 2 EV have an improved heat pump that’s far more efficient, meaning cold weather impacts are less than ever before. Here are more details regarding the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) and EV range. 


EV Batteries Are Like Humans

battery with thermometer for hold and cold
Plinsboorg/Shutterstock.com

Before talking about electric vehicle range and how the weather may impact things, it’s important to know why. Electric vehicle batteries are like humans and operate at their best during the same temperature range as people.

Advertisement

Cold temperatures slow down the chemical reactions in battery cells, reducing driving range and increasing charging times. And on the other end, heat causes charging speeds to decrease.

The ideal range is around 40-110 degrees F. Anything too cold or too hot will deliver less than optimal performance. Hot or cold temps can affect driving range, battery life, charging times, and more. As a result, EV batteries have built-in heating and cooling systems that help maintain the best operational temperatures.

How Does A/C Affect EV Range?

All current Tesla models lined up
Tesla

During warm summer months running the air conditioner in a gas vehicle will lower your MPG, which happens in an EV too. However, it’s not nearly as bad as some people would have you think. I’ve seen comments online that the AC will lower an EV range by 50%, which is not true, especially on modern electric vehicles.

Advertisement

For example, in 2019, research from AAA suggested that when outside temperatures reach 95-degrees F during the summer and AC is used in a vehicle, the driving range can decrease by around 17%. And while that’s certainly not good, it’s not awful, either. The EPA estimates that gas-powered vehicles can lose upwards of 25% while using the AC.

However, in a comment to The Verge, a Tesla spokesperson disputed AAA’s findings and suggested that based on real-world data from the millions of Tesla cars on the road, users won’t experience a decrease anywhere near 17%. Tesla claims that at 95-degrees Fahrenheit, using the AC will only lower your Model S range by roughly one percent.

Obviously, that’s a drastic difference, and the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. The AC lowers the MPG in a gas car and does something similar on EVs.

How Long Does It Take to Charge an EV?
RELATEDHow Long Does It Take to Charge an EV?

And while your first instinct is to roll down the windows, that’s not much better. Aerodynamics and drag can also lower driving range, so most manufacturers suggest rolling the windows down at slow speeds. However, at speeds above 55MPH, you’re better off rolling them up and using the air conditioning.

Advertisement

So, while using the A/C certainly won’t cut your EV’s range in half, it’s still something you may want to consider on your summer adventures or next road trip.

How Does Using the Heater Affect EV Range?

EV charging in the snow
Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com

The bigger problem for electric vehicles is the cold, where most owners end up using the heater and heated seats to get toasty.

In the same AAA study linked above, the company suggests using the heater in an electric vehicle can kill your range by upwards of 41%. That’s on the high end only under extreme conditions on a specific vehicle, so don’t let that number concern you.

For example, over half the new cars in Norway are plug-in EVs, and their results are far more promising than what AAA is saying. According to the Norwegian Automobile Federation, harsh winter temperatures and heater use may lower battery range and efficiency by around 20%.

Can You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?
RELATEDCan You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?
Advertisement

Tesla, the leading EV manufacturer, has an entire support page dedicated to cold weather best practices. It covers things like winter tires, pre-heating the battery before charging, and warming up the car at home before hitting the streets.

Additionally, Tesla says to use seat warmers to keep warm, as they use less energy than the cabin heater and will improve range. If you need the cabin heater, feel free to crank it up. Tesla has disputed AAA’s report that temps under 20-degrees F can lower the range by 41% and said that owners wouldn’t experience a decrease anywhere remotely near that high. Still, the company didn’t share a number to ease drivers’ minds.

The battery analysis firm Recurrent released a study at the end of 2021 that details cold weather and EV range. According to its findings, results vary for each model, and older EVs like the Chevy Volt can experience a big loss of range. However, newer vehicles from Tesla, Audi, and Nissan are much, much lower, often under 10%.

In closing, most electric vehicles experience some loss of driving range in hot or cold weather conditions, and your mileage will vary based on the conditions. The same thing goes for gas-powered vehicles on the road today.

Advertisement

With modern EVs, it’s not a drastic difference like 40%, but it is something owners should keep in mind while traveling. Plus, as EV and battery technology continues to improve, so will the driving range.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »