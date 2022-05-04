Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
JBL Clip 4 Review: The Bluetooth Speaker You'll Want to Take Everywhere
Joby Wavo Air Review: A Content Creator's Ideal Wireless Mic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Razer’s Stormtrooper Xbox Controller Will Probably Miss Every Shot

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Razer limited edition Stormtrooper Xbox controller.
Razer

If you’ve ever wanted to shoot like a clumsy Stormtrooper, now’s the time to crack open your piggy bank. Razer just launched a limited Stormtrooper Xbox controller to celebrate Star Wars Day. It features a unique paint job and a speedy charging stand, though unfortunately, it’s a bit expensive.

Don’t worry; this controller won’t really ruin your aim. In fact, you’ll be the sharpest shooting Stormtrooper in the Galactic Empire—Razer’s controller is certified by Microsoft and features responsive analog triggers, immersive vibration, and a textured backside (which is standard for current-gen Xbox controllers).

The Stormtrooper controller works with the Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox One, and PCs. You can also use it with a Mac, though Razer says that Mac users need an Xbox Wireless Adapter to complete the pairing process (which doesn’t make much sense to me, as newly-made Xbox controllers work on macOS without any wizardry).

My only gripe here is the price. Razer is charging $200 for the limited edition Stormtrooper controller. By comparison, a regular Xbox controller and rechargeable battery pack cost just $75.

You can order the Stormtrooper controller now at Amazon. Other Star Wars Xbox gamepads from Razer, including the Boba Fett and Mandalorian controllers, are currently on sale for $140.

Razer Limited Edition Stormtrooper Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One: Impulse Triggers - Textured Grips - 12hr Battery - Magnetic Secure Charging

Razer's limited edition Stormtrooper controller (which is Microsoft-certified), works with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. It comes with a charging stand and features the modern textured-backed Xbox controller design.

Amazon

$199.99
 

Source: Razer

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »