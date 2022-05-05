Lenovo’s New Slim 9i Laptop Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous

Lenovo is continuing its successful Slim laptop lineup with five new machines, including the gorgeous and glassy Slim 9i. All of these laptops cater to an on-the-go lifestyle, though some have an explicit focus on hybrid work, creativity, or gaming.

Note: Previous iterations in this lineup used “Lenovo Yoga Slim” branding. But these new devices are simply called “Lenovo Slim,” at least in the United States. Other markets, which Lenovo hasn’t specified, will continue using the “Yoga Slim” moniker.

The new Slim flagship device, at least in terms of price, is Lenovo’s new Slim 9i laptop. It starts at $1,799 and features a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 14-inch OLED 4K display in its highest configuration. Additionally, there’s a 1080p FHD camera with Windows Hello, a 15-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6E support, and three USB-C TB4 ports.

Now, the Slim 9i doesn’t come with discreet graphics, but it’s a very pretty machine. Lenovo says it’s “encased in 3D glass” and has incredibly smooth edges, which you can clearly spot in the above photo. In terms of power, Lenovo’s new Slim 7i Pro X devices are a lot more impressive.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X laptop starts at $1,700, and its highest configuration features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and most notably, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Its 14.3-inch 3K display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, so clearly, this is the laptop for gamers and content creators. (Lenovo also offers this laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series CPUs starting at just $1,500.)

And for those who want to focus on hybrid work, digital art, and entertainment, there’s the Slim 7i, which comes in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations. Both models come with a maximum Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. The smaller model starts at $1,200 while the larger model starts at $1,600. (These laptops are also available with AMD Ryzen processors.)

Lenovo says it will launch all of the new Slim laptops in June. That said, the 14-inch Slim 7i is available later this month.