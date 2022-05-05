Buying Guides
by Review Geek

NVIDIA Finally Offers 4K Cloud Gaming for Windows and Mac Users

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Remedy Entertainment, Nvidia

It took NVIDIA a few years to get here, but the company is finally offering its GeForce Now cloud gaming service at 4K and 120FPS for those on Windows and macOS.

The dedicated Windows and Mac GeForce Now apps receive updates today that enable full 4k120, giving users more ways to stream games in a stunningly high resolution. This was previously only available on Shield TV when it debuted late last year, and now anyone can give it a try.

By anyone, we mean anyone that pays for NVIDIA’s high-end GeForce Now RTX 3080 streaming tier, which certainly isn’t cheap. When we tested it last year, we were highly impressed, and now PC and Mac gamers get to enjoy the same epic experience.

You Can Now Try NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Without a Steam or Epic Account
RELATEDYou Can Now Try NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Without a Steam or Epic Account

Until today, streaming on PC and macOS was capped at 1440p, but most PC gamers are still likely running 1080p or 1440p screens anyway. But hey, now gamers will have another potential reason to upgrade that gaming monitor.

It’s worth noting that the update also delivers a newer version of the macOS app that is compatible with Apple’s new M1 chips, giving Apple users even more ways to game. Get GeForce Now today and give 4K a try.

