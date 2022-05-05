Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Your Nanoleaf Lines Are Begging for These Official Skins

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nanoleaf lines with a pretty pink skin.
Nanoleaf

Out of the box, Nanoleaf Lines smart lights look a little plain. The lights themselves are colorful, for sure, but the hardware is just white. That’s why Nanoleaf now sells official matte black and pink skins for its Lines smart lights—prepare to drop $20 on these puppies; you definitely want them.

Nanoleaf told us that it would sell these skins last year, when the Lines were first announced. But for whatever reason, it took the company a while to get the skins on sale. I’m not complaining, though, because they’re cheap and look great.

Nanoleaf Lines with a black skin.
Nanoleaf

While these skins look like stickers, they’re actually snap-on pieces of plastic. You won’t hurt your Nanoleaf hardware installing the skins, and you can remove them from your lights at any time. Notably, a nine-pack of skins costs just $20 and will cover all the lights included in your Lines Smarter Kit.

I hope that Nanoleaf offers more colors in the future, but matte black and pink are a great starting point. The black skins should contrast well with any wall, turning the Nanoleaf Lines into more of a decoration when turned off. And of course, the pink skins match most pink gaming accessories.

You can order the Nanoleaf Lines skins now for $20. If you haven’t already, I suggest getting the Lines Smarter Kit now, as it’s currently $20 off.

Nanoleaf Lines Skins

Add a touch of style to your Nanoleaf Lines smart lights with these official skins.

Nanoleaf


 

