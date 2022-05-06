Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

Your New Nest Doorbell Works with Amazon TVs, but Not Google TVs!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

1 min read
So, here’s something odd; your new Nest Doorbell can now stream live video to Amazon Fire TV devices, but this feature is still missing from the Chromecast with Google TV. It’s a strange situation, and it’s sure to disappoint customers who feel that Google is neglecting the Chromecast.

The good news is that all new Nest Doorbells and Nest Cams gained Alexa compatibility. You can finally stream live video from these devices to the Fire TV and Echo Show. Other important Nest features, such as two-way talk and doorbell notifications, have also arrived on Alexa. (Older Nest cameras already supported these features.)

Google and Amazon say that they will continue to integrate their devices with features like Person Detection. It seems that the companies are readying for the Matter smart home standard, which should make most smart home products interoperable regardless of their manufacturer.

The Chromecast with Google TV Hasn't Received an Update Since December
RELATEDThe Chromecast with Google TV Hasn't Received an Update Since December

But what about your products, Google? Expanding support for Alexa products is great and all, but the Chromecast with Google TV still can’t stream video from newer Nest Doorbells. I don’t understand why this feature needs to arrive on Fire TV devices before it comes to Google TV or Android TV.

My hope is that Google will announce a huge Chromecast update during its May 11th I/O conference. I mean, the Chromecast is six months overdue for an update, so it would make sense!

Source: Google

Andrew Heinzman
