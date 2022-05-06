Best Buy Slashes Laptop, Phone, Game, and TV Prices Through May 8th

Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Best Buy is running a huge sale on phones, smart home devices, headphones, and more until May 8th. You could save $25 on a new Nintendo Switch game or go all-out on a discounted KitchenAid stand mixer.
Note: We’re featuring some of our favorite deals in this article. If you’d rather hunt for deals yourself, you can visit Best Buy’s website to see all discounted products. Bear in mind that this sale ends May 8th.
Here are some of the best deals available in this sale:
- Apple iPhone 13: Save up to $800 with trade-in
- Amazon Echo Speakers and Displays: Save up to $40
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $200 ($50 off)
- Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro: Save up to $40
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Save up to $50
- MacBook Pro M1 13.30-inch: Save up to $200
- Apple iPad Mini (Latest Model): Save up to $150
- Apple iPad Air (4th Gen): Save up to $100
- ASUS Intel Core 11th Gen Chromebook: $420 ($150 off)
- ASUS Zenbook 14-inch Windows Laptop: $470 ($250 off)
- HP ENVY Core i5 Desktop: $650 ($150 off)
- ASUS ROG RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop: $1,350 ($300 off)
- Bose Headphones 700 Wireless: $330 ($50 off)
- JBL Tune 230 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $80 ($20 off)
- Nintendo Switch Games: Save up to $25
- Arcade1Up Machines: Save up to $150
- KitchenAid Stand Mixers: Save $100 on select models
- Traeger Grills: Save $150 on select grills
While these aren’t the best discounts we’ve seen on AirPods or other products, they’re still solid deals. It’s hard to turn down a $200 Super Pac-Man countercade or a $25 Echo Dot smart speaker!
