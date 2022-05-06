Best Buy Slashes Laptop, Phone, Game, and TV Prices Through May 8th

Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Best Buy is running a huge sale on phones, smart home devices, headphones, and more until May 8th. You could save $25 on a new Nintendo Switch game or go all-out on a discounted KitchenAid stand mixer.

Note: We’re featuring some of our favorite deals in this article. If you’d rather hunt for deals yourself, you can visit Best Buy’s website to see all discounted products. Bear in mind that this sale ends May 8th.

Here are some of the best deals available in this sale:

While these aren’t the best discounts we’ve seen on AirPods or other products, they’re still solid deals. It’s hard to turn down a $200 Super Pac-Man countercade or a $25 Echo Dot smart speaker!