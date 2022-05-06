Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Gaming Keyboard Review: Weightless Keys for the Win
JBL Clip 4 Review: The Bluetooth Speaker You'll Want to Take Everywhere
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Lucid EVs Get a Huge Price Hike, and You Can Probably Guess Why

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model in a sandy desert.
Lucid

Lucid just published its first financial report of 2022, and the details are a bit disappointing. The company says it’s only delivered 360 vehicles this year, and more importantly, it’s cranking up the prices on all of its cars (minus the newly announced Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance).

Beginning June 1st, the Lucid Air Pure will cost $87,400 (an increase of $7,400), while the Lucid Air Touring will run for $107,400 (an increase of $12,400). The company’s Lucid Air Grand Touring, which was already very expensive, will cost a whopping $154,400 (that’s a $15,000 price hike).

Those who reserve a vehicle before June 1st (or already hold a reservation) don’t need to deal with these price hikes. I guess that Lucid learned from Rivian’s mistake. Still, it seems that Lucid is caught in the same position as its competitors—supply chain constraints, rising logistics costs, and aggressive expansion make EV production a very expensive ordeal, especially for a company that isn’t fully established.

The Electric Truck Problem No One Is Talking About
RELATEDThe Electric Truck Problem No One Is Talking About

Lucid tells investors that it’s on track to manufacture 12,000 to 14,000 EVs in 2022. And the company seems quite optimistic about its future, citing a 100,000 vehicle deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

But as The Verge notes, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is a majority owner of Lucid. Plus, Lucid has only delivered 360 vehicles this year. Like most EV manufacturers, Lucid is running on investments, and it may take a while for the company to find solid ground.

Nearly every EV manufacturer has announced a price hike this year. Tesla seems addicted to price increases, and Rivian had to backtrack on a price hike that hurt reservation holders. Polestar announced a very small price increase earlier this week, but at least it has the courtesy to give customers some extra stuff for the trouble.

Source: Lucid

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »