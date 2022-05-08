Google Chrome Will Automatically Change Your Stolen Passwords

You should really change your passwords after a data breach. But digging through a website’s settings to update your password is often harder than it should be. That’s why Chrome for Android’s latest feature automates the password replacement process.

If Chrome for Android detects that you’re using a compromised password, it will now warn you and offer to change the password automatically through Google Assistant. The process is surprisingly simple—Chrome opens all the relevant links to change your password and suggests a secure replacement. You can also enter a password of your choice if you’d prefer to go with something memorable.

Google Assistant being able to change breached passwords >>>>> pic.twitter.com/Dfcnvhs1S5 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 3, 2022

As Android Police notes, Chrome will only offer to automatically change your password on select websites. I’m making an assumption here, but Google probably needs to manually program and verify this process for each site, as every site has a unique password changing process.

Bear in mind that you can manually scan for compromised passwords with Chrome. Simply open your Settings and go to Passwords. Oh, and you can use Have I Been Pwned to scan data breaches for your information.

This automatic password changing tool is exclusive to the Chrome Android app. It’s slowly rolling out to all users, so it may take a few days to reach your device.