How to Watch the New ‘Peanuts’ Mother’s Day Special

The classic Peanuts characters are back with a new Mother’s Day special. Called Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love, this special focuses on Peppermint Patty, who lives with a father but not a mother. But where can you watch the new Peanuts special?

In case you missed it, Peanuts and Charlie Brown content are now exclusive to Apple TV+. And I’m not just talking about the old stuff—animation studio WildBrain has developed several new Peanuts movies and shows for the Apple TV+ streaming service, including The Snoopy Show and this new Mother’s Day special.

Play Video

Mother’s Day is almost here, and the gang is excited—except Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes.

Unfortunately, you need to join Apple TV+ if you want to watch Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love. But Apple TV+ is home to several popular properties, including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. You may find yourself sticking with the service after watching the new Peanuts special.

The Apple TV+ service costs $5 a month, but there’s a 7-day free trial when you sign up. Oh, and if you recently purchased an Apple product (iPhone, Mac, iPad, whatever), you can redeem three months of Apple TV+ for free. Simply open the service on a device that’s logged in with your Apple ID to get your extended trial. (This trick doesn’t work if you redeemed an extended Apple TV+ trial in the past.)