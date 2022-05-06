Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Gaming Keyboard Review: Weightless Keys for the Win
JBL Clip 4 Review: The Bluetooth Speaker You'll Want to Take Everywhere
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

How to Watch the New ‘Peanuts’ Mother’s Day Special

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of 'Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love'
Apple TV+

The classic Peanuts characters are back with a new Mother’s Day special. Called Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love, this special focuses on Peppermint Patty, who lives with a father but not a mother. But where can you watch the new Peanuts special?

In case you missed it, Peanuts and Charlie Brown content are now exclusive to Apple TV+. And I’m not just talking about the old stuff—animation studio WildBrain has developed several new Peanuts movies and shows for the Apple TV+ streaming service, including The Snoopy Show and this new Mother’s Day special.

Mother’s Day is almost here, and the gang is excited—except Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes.

Unfortunately, you need to join Apple TV+ if you want to watch Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love. But Apple TV+ is home to several popular properties, including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. You may find yourself sticking with the service after watching the new Peanuts special.

The Apple TV+ service costs $5 a month, but there’s a 7-day free trial when you sign up. Oh, and if you recently purchased an Apple product (iPhone, Mac, iPad, whatever), you can redeem three months of Apple TV+ for free. Simply open the service on a device that’s logged in with your Apple ID to get your extended trial. (This trick doesn’t work if you redeemed an extended Apple TV+ trial in the past.)

Apple TV+

Join Apple TV+ today to watch the new ‘Peanuts’ Mother’s Day special. Apple TV+ costs $5 a month after a 7-day trial. If you recently purchased an Apple device, you can redeem a 3-month trial for Apple TV+.

Apple TV+


 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »