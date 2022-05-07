Survey Says Android Users Are Safer Drivers Than iPhone Owners

These days distracted driving is a big problem, and it’s not going away anytime soon. However, a recent survey by the insurance company Jerry concluded that Android users are safer drivers than those with an iPhone.

I know, I know, the Android vs. iPhone debate never seems to go away. This time we’re not talking about who has the better camera, longer battery life, or better features. Instead, we’re looking at who’s awful behind the steering wheel.

The insurance company took an extensive survey and analyzed the driving behavior of 20,000 drivers while traveling over 8 million miles. What’s the result? Android users are better drivers than all the cool kid iPhone owners.

A quick look at the graph above shows that Android-owning drivers won in every single category. From being less distracted, speeding, braking, and even the way they turn. You’ll notice the category with the most significant advantage is distracted driving, where Android users scored significantly better than those with an iPhone.

It sounds like it’s easier for Android users to keep their hands and eyes off their phone (or TikTok) and on the steering wheel.

It’s not just the younger generation either. The company studied six different age groups ranging from 18-65, and in every category, Android users had a lower overall driving score. Oddly enough, Jerry also took this moment to ask some personal questions regarding education and credit scores, and Android also beat out the iPhone in these areas.

The report mentions that there were more than twice as many iPhone users as Android users for the study, so even with a majority, it still lost out to Android.

If you want your kid to pay attention in class and be a safer driver, buy them an Android. And the next time there’s a car swerving through the lines in front of you, they might have an iPhone.