I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

Check Out This Working Fisher-Price Xbox Controller Mod

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
1 min read
Fisher-Price controller playing PC games
@Rudeism

Fisher-Price baby toys are good for many things, but did you ever think one could be turned into a working Xbox controller? The popular modder and Twitch streamer Dylan “Rudeism” Beck did precisely that, then played Tony Hawk and Elden Ring with it.

To make this all work, Rudeism took the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Game Controller and modded it to fully work on some PC games. More impressively, he managed to get the mod to work without sacrificing the look or original features of the baby toy.

By that, we mean the controller still makes all sorts of fun baby noises, including the popular “1, 2, 3, 4, up goes your score!” sounds. So, when it’s not plugged into a computer, it’ll still keep the little ones entertained.

Here’s a quick video posted to Twitter with more details and the modder showing it playing Elden Ring. Impressive, right?

Further down in the Twitter threads, he shows a quick clip of the popular game Tony Hawk, where he used the Fisher-Price toy to land a one million point combo trick. Then, kicking things up a notch, you can see some gameplay of Rocket League on the $13 controller, which is rather enjoyable to watch.

According to IGN, Rudeism had to cut a small area in the front for the USB cable and modify the circuit board on the inside. However, he could “piggyback off the existing circuit board,” making things even easier. Then, it looks like all it needed was a few software tweaks to change how the single joystick operates. The biggest challenge of all is that this Fisher-Price toy only has a single joystick, and many games require two.

The Twitch streamer is no stranger to creating weird controllers for all types of games. Some of those include beating Dark Souls 3 with a Morse Code system and other random fun projects. It’s all rather entertaining, and it looks like these aren’t the last games or modifications Rudeism has in store.

