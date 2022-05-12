Kovol Sprint 120W Desktop Charger Review: Compact and Speedy

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $90

When you start buying new smartphones, gaming handhelds, and tablets, you will eventually realize that there aren’t enough USB ports to go around when you need them. The Kovol Sprint 120W Desktop Charger is worth investing in to keep all of your devices juiced up and ready to roll at the same time.

Here's What We Like Charge four devices at once

Compact form factor

Blazing-fast speed

Intelligent power optimization And What We Don't Relatively pricy charger

Design: Power and Portability

At just under 448 grams (15.8 ounces), and an especially compact 46 x 46 x 85 millimeters (1.81 x 1.81 x 3.35 inches), the Kovol Sprint 120W 4-Port PD (Power Delivery) GaN (Gallium Nitride) Charger is easy to fit on even the most cluttered of desktops. This charger sports two USB-C 3.0 and two USB-A 3.0 ports, allowing for up to four devices to be charged at once.

Between its lightweight design and detachable 4.9-foot (2.1-meter) AC input cable, this charger was clearly optimized for portability and is easy to wrap up and toss into a bag as needed. Note that this charger’s 110 to 240 voltage compatibility makes it a top option for international travel.

Thanks to its trio of green LED lights, you’ll know whenever any of the Kovol Sprint’s four USB ports are actively charging your devices. I was particularly impressed to feel how dependably cool to the touch this device is, even when charging multiple devices at once.

I feel safe using this model to charge my most valuable tech because of its tech-shielding surge, over-charging, and high-temperature protections.

Comprehensive Compatibility

Although the Kovol Sprint Desktop Charger will seamlessly and speedily charge a huge variety of devices, its GaN fast-charging ports are optimized for the latest models from Apple, including the MacBook Pro, iPhone 12, and iPad Pro. Other daily-driver devices like the Nintendo Switch and Samsung Galaxy S21 will benefit immensely from the Sprint’s rapid charging times, too.

Don’t worry if your favorite mobile devices aren’t listed, because if it utilizes a USB-C or QC (Quick Charge) USB-A port, it’ll charge, just not as quickly as those that are able to take advantage of GaN charging.

Intelligent Charging

While this adaptive charger swiftly recharges a range of devices, its brilliant design safely reserves a higher wattage for more powerful products, so your MacBook Air will get 45W and your Google Pixel 6 will receive 20W when charged together. It doesn’t matter if you charge 1 or 4 devices at once, this charger maxes out at an output of 120W with no more than 100W going to a single device at a time.

If you use both PD 3.0 USB-C ports together, the two devices will receive 60W each, allowing you to speedily charge two devices. Note that each QC 3.0 USB-A port reliably supplies 18W of power a piece when used as a pair.

Not only does the Kovol Sprint 120W Charger keep your devices safe as they charge, but its small yet mighty GaN technology also refuels their batteries at an impressive rate. For example, my iPhone was fully charged in just under an hour, and it will charge a MacBook Pro in less than two hours. Unfortunately for 16″ MacBook Pro owners, a USB-C cable designed with a 5A E-marker chip is required (and not included) to charge this laptop at its fastest advertised speed.

Should You Buy the Kovol Sprint 120W Desktop Charger?

No one likes swapping out multiple devices between a single charging port, but if you have a Kovol Sprint 120W Desktop Charger, you won’t be forced to choose between charging your laptop, smartphone, or Nintendo Switch—you’ll have all three ready to go before you know it.

Small, conveniently designed, and impressively powerful, this adaptable charger is a must-have for frequent travelers as well as those who juggle multiple devices and want to recharge them all in record time.