Moto Razr 3 Leak Teases a More “Modern” Foldable

Over the weekend, we received our first look at Motorola’s 3rd generation folding phone, the Moto Razr 3. Leaked images tease a phone with dual primary cameras and an upgraded modern design.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles) shared two images of what he’s calling the “Motorola Maven,” which is the codename for Moto’s next foldable. As you can see from the first image below, the new Moto Razr has a vastly improved design over the previous models.

It looks like Moto ditched the large bezel or “chin” near the bottom for an edge-to-edge display, both inside and out, and upgraded the camera system. According to the report, those are a powerful 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Then, on the inside, the phone has the same large FHD+ display with a 32MP selfie hole-punch camera. For those unaware, the first two models only had a single primary camera. Then, Moto lowered some of the internal specs with the second-generation model while still asking around $1,399 for the phone. Overall, it had an outdated style similar to the original RAZR from the good ol’ days, but this new model kicks things up a notch.

If these images of the new Moto Razr 3 are accurate, we’ll finally get a phone that looks more modern and closer to something like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is the most popular foldable on the market. The screen on the outside seems bigger than that of Samsung’s, and those two large camera sensors are a welcomed change.

As for specs, Evan Blass reports it’ll come with a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12GB of RAM, at least 256GB of storage, and much more. Additionally, the report suggests Motorola could also release a Moto Razr 3+ that’s even better, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s worth noting that the odd silver trim around the outside could be hiding the final design, which is something we’ve seen from Motorola in the past. Either way, if Motorola manages to upgrade the specs across the board, improve the design, and offer it at a more affordable price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 could have some competition.