We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Save 42% on SanDisk's Extreme PRO Portable SSD

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD dunked in a puddle of water
SanDisk

Whether you’re running out of storage or just need to back up your files, a portable SSD may be the answer to your problems. But in an amazing example of why you should never buy storage at full price, SanDisk is currently selling its Extreme PRO SSD for 42% off.

Here are the SanDisk Extreme PRO deals available at Amazon:

SanDisk’s Extreme PRO portable SSD is just 4.36 inches tall and features read/write speeds of 2000MBps. More importantly, it’s quite durable, with 2-meter drop protection and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

I should note that several SanDisk products are on sale today, including the company’s SD cards, microSD cards, and iPhone thumb drives. Now’s the time to stock up on these storage devices, especially if you own cameras, consoles, or other devices that may require extra storage.

Bear in mind that this sale went live on May 9th, 2022. It may disappear by the end of the day. If you’re in the market for a portable SSD, don’t wait!

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE81-1T00-G25,Black

With 2000MBps read/write speeds and a small form factor, the SanDisk Extreme PRO is your ultimate portable SSD. It also packs IP55 dust and water resistance for exceptional durability.

Amazon

$179.99
$309.99 Save 42%

Best Buy

$179.99
$299.99 Save 40%

Source: Engadget

