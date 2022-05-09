Save 42% on SanDisk’s Extreme PRO Portable SSD

Whether you’re running out of storage or just need to back up your files, a portable SSD may be the answer to your problems. But in an amazing example of why you should never buy storage at full price, SanDisk is currently selling its Extreme PRO SSD for 42% off.

Here are the SanDisk Extreme PRO deals available at Amazon:

SanDisk’s Extreme PRO portable SSD is just 4.36 inches tall and features read/write speeds of 2000MBps. More importantly, it’s quite durable, with 2-meter drop protection and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

I should note that several SanDisk products are on sale today, including the company’s SD cards, microSD cards, and iPhone thumb drives. Now’s the time to stock up on these storage devices, especially if you own cameras, consoles, or other devices that may require extra storage.

Bear in mind that this sale went live on May 9th, 2022. It may disappear by the end of the day. If you’re in the market for a portable SSD, don’t wait!