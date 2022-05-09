Buying Guides
fuboTV Removes 4K Sports From Its Base Plan, but Only for New Subscribers

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
fuboTV running on a smart TV.
fuboTV

Sports fans are fuboTV’s bread and butter. Unfortunately, new subscribers who want to see events in 4K must now subscribe to fuboTV most expensive plan. The company’s “130+ events in 4K” are now exclusive to the “Elite” channel package.

Previously, all of fuboTV’s streaming plans came with 4K sports events. But the company is changing its business strategy a bit, likely to deal with rising expenses (which are just barely outpacing fuboTV’s revenue). Last month, for instance, fuboTV killed off its Starter Plan to focus entirely on the Pro and Elite plans.

A spokesperson from fuboTV confirmed the change to Review Geek. Notably, fuboTV says that Pro customers who signed up before May 2nd will continue to receive 4K channels.

“I can confirm that fuboTV subscribers prior to May 2 will continue to receive 4K programming with their existing plans.”

“All new subscribers after May 2 can enjoy 4K programming with our Elite plan.”

If you terminate and renew your Pro plan, you will lose access to 4K content. But fuboTV tells us that you can safely pause your plan—once you reactivate, you’ll have the same perks that you started with.

You Don't Need a Roku to Watch Roku's Free Live TV Channels
RELATEDYou Don't Need a Roku to Watch Roku's Free Live TV Channels

While we’re obviously disappointed by this change, fuboTV is probably making a good decision. The Pro and Elite plans are nearly identical, save for the 51 extra channels that Elite customers get. Now that 4K content is an Elite exclusive, new customers have a good reason to upgrade.

Note that fuboTV’s Pro plan is still quite competitive. For $70 a month, Pro subscribers get 118 channels, 1,000 hours of DVR, and the ability to stream on ten devices simultaneously.

I should also mention that fuboTV now has 4K channels for NESN and NBC Sports Chicago. Of course, if you’re a new subscriber, you can only stream these channels in 4K with an Elite plan.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »