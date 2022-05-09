Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Gaming Keyboard Review: Weightless Keys for the Win
JBL Clip 4 Review: The Bluetooth Speaker You'll Want to Take Everywhere
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This Clever Raspberry Pi Hack Adds Android Auto to Tesla Vehicles

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla with CarPlay or Android Auto running
@TeslaAndroid

It’s easy to make an older car feel new by adding a few gadgets or accessories, but it’s not quite that simple when you drive a Tesla. That said, you can now get Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto in Tesla vehicles with this neat Raspberry Pi hack.

On Twitter, a developer named Michał Gapiński has an entire project where he’s hacking Raspberry Pi devices to run both automotive operating systems inside Tesla cars. And while he’s been working on it for months, the first beta got released this week, and anyone willing to try it can do so.

The process certainly isn’t easy and requires users to get a few Raspberry Pi devices running Android to trick the system. You’ll need a Pi device with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi access point, flash it to run Android and a few other things. Once the vehicle thinks it’s connected to an Android tablet, the infotainment display can show Android Auto or CarPlay. More information is available from this YouTube video.

Your Steam Library Is Coming to Tesla, According to Elon Musk
RELATEDYour Steam Library Is Coming to Tesla, According to Elon Musk
Advertisement

Once you get everything ready, users can connect the in-car browser to the Raspberry Pi and display Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, whichever one you prefer. It’s not a full-screen experience, but it’s close enough.

It looks like almost all the essential stuff works, too, including Apple Maps, Apple Music, Google Maps, and more. You can even control most functions with Tesla’s built-in steering wheel controls.

Gapinski launched a website full of additional details, hardware requirements, and even an installation guide for those interested. Additionally, you can follow the @TeslaAndroid Twitter account for more information.

Tesla still doesn’t officially support Apple CarPlay, and it never delivered on its promise to allow Apple Music, so this might be the only option for now.

via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »