Lenovo Adds Pressure-Sensitive WASD Keys to Its New Legion Gaming Laptops

Gaming keyboards with analog optical switches can sense how much pressure you’re using, allowing you to control in-game characters with the precision usually found in an analog stick. But you’ll never find this technology in a laptop—never mind, Lenovo just broke the rules.

The new Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 7 laptops feature “WASD Force Sensor Technology” and optional swappable keys. Unless you’re a heathen who uses the arrow keys to control your character, these laptops give you a serious leg up when playing racing or FPS games.

And since these are Lenovo Legion laptops, we’re looking at some pretty hardcore specs. Both the Legion 7i and 7 use a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 3ms response time. They use the latest processors, with up to a 12th gen Core i9 in the Legion 7i and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX in the Legion 7. Plus, they’ve got up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage.

In the graphics department, the Legion 7i maxes out with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The AMD-focused Legion 7 uses AMD Radeon RX6850M XT graphics in its highest configuration.

Lenovo’s Legion 7i starts at $2,449 and launches later this May. The AMD-focused Legion 7 arrives in June and starts at $2,059. Note that Lenovo is also selling Slim versions of these laptops, though they lack the pressure-sensitive WASD keys.