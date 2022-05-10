Buying Guides
The LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza is Built for Your Bookshelf

Suzanne Humphries
About Review Geek
A person playing with the LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set
LEGO

Whenever you’ve had the opportunity to play with a big box of LEGO bricks, odds are you probably tried to build a pyramid. LEGO just released the impressive Great Pyramid of Giza set that’ll give you those fun 26BC vibes and look great displayed on your bookshelf.

Building a whole set based on one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World would be super time-consuming, so this LEGO Architecture set splits the pyramid in half. It provides you with a fascinating cross-section of details while at the same time keeping the set’s price down and making it the perfect LEGO set to display on a bookshelf.

This design choice might sound odd, but it makes it easy to view both the pyramid’s gorgeous exterior and the details of its interior, like the King’s and Queen’s chambers and several tunnels. You can even lift up the outer shell whenever you want to view the stone-moving system that might have been used to build the pyramid (and the other fun details).

Close-up of the LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set's details in front of the pyramid
LEGO

The set also features a detailed landscape at the front of the pyramid. You’ll get a glimpse of the beautiful blue Nile river, two smaller pyramids, two mortuary temples, a Sphinx statue, two ancient boats, an obelisk, and a village. Everything included, the set measures over 8 x 13.5 x 12.5 inches. LEGO also makes it easy to build and connect a second set for those who want a complete pyramid experience.

The LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set features 1,476 pieces. It is set to retail for $129.99 and will be available starting on August 1, 2022.

via The Brick Fan

READ NEXT
