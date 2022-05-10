DJI Mini 3 Pro Arrives With a Rotating Camera for Social Media Shots

After several leaks and rumors, DJI has officially announced the all-new DJI Mini 3 Pro. The company’s smallest and lightest drone ever just received huge upgrades across the board, including a rotating camera perfect for social media influencers.

DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro undoubtedly deserves the “Pro” moniker, too, considering everything the company managed to pack into its small shell. Potential buyers will notice this tiny drone has a new highly-capable image sensor with a larger aperture, improved 4K recording, longer battery life, and several new controller options. However, it’s also a lot more expensive than its older siblings.

To be more specific, the Mini 3 Pro is still 249 grams, meaning pilots don’t have to register it with the FAA. However, DJI still improved the design, offers a 34-minute flight time, increased video to 4K60, and it’ll take stunning 48MP photos. It also features up to 4x digital zoom, but that will drop the resolution from 4K to HD.

Additionally, the upgraded 1/1.3-inch sensor has an f/1.7 aperture, meaning you’ll be able to capture some excellent low-light photos and videos with the drone.

And as we said earlier, it has a highly requested feature from the original Mavic Pro, and that’s portrait-style video. Yes, you can take beautiful widescreen cinematic videos or photos, then tap a button, and the camera rotates to portrait mode. This will obviously be popular with TikTok and Instagram Reel users looking to get content.

Unlike other DJI drones of this size, you’ll now get excellent obstacle avoidance and other features previously reserved for bigger, heavier, more expensive drones. The Mini 3 Pro supports native HDR and has a three-directional obstacle sensing and avoidance system. Not to mention an upgraded APAS 4.0 (autopilot system), live video transmission up to 12km, and other “Pro” features like FocusTrack, Timelapse, MasterShots, and high-speed QuickTransfer technology.

DJI is offering an additional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus you can buy, which allows for flights of up to 47 minutes but takes the weight over 249g. And finally, DJI also introduced a new remote control that sports a large 5.5-inch touchscreen. This way, users can fly the drone without hooking up a smartphone. However, just like the drone itself, the new RC is expensive.

The Mini 3 Pro runs $669 without the remote and $759 or more in a bundle with the regular remote. Then, if you want the fancy new touchscreen controller, you’ll be looking at $910, depending on which bundle you buy. Inventory will likely be limited, but head to the link below and get yourself a fancy new TikTok drone.

