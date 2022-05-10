The iPod is Dead: Long Live the iPhone!

In a somewhat cryptic blog post, Apple announced that it will only sell current-gen iPod Touch models “while supplies last.” That’s right—Apple still sells iPods, and in the coming months, some customer will unknowingly buy the very last iPod. Hey, at least we can definitively say that Apple beat the Zune!

The iPod has a long history, and you’ve spent the last 20 years hearing that history. So, I’m not going to give the device a eulogy. But I will tell you why I’m a bit disappointed by today’s news; the iPod is still useful, at least to some people.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. ” – Greg Joswiak, Apple VP Worldwide Marketing

There’s still a lot of value in using a dedicated music player or video player. Internet connections aren’t always a guarantee, mobile data comes at a premium, and unfortunately, Apple loves to overcharge for iPhone storage. I’ve found that an old iPod is perfect for listening to local music or audiobook files, especially when traveling.

Not to mention, the iPod Touch that Apple currently sells (a 7th gen 2019 model) is basically an iPhone 7 without any cellular features. It’s a decent “starter phone” for young children, and at just $200, it’s also an affordable platform for programmers to test iOS apps.

But there’s no use crying over spilled milk. The iPod is basically obsolete, and it’s been that way for nearly a decade. I’d love for Apple to turn around and say, “we’re bringing back the iPod Nano,” but that’ll never happen.

Anyway, Apple’s about to sell its very last iPod. If you want to relive your experience with the device, now’s the time to crack open your piggy bank.