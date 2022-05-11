Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Hints at a Large Cover Display

A new leak suggests a gorgeous design for Samsung’s upcoming 2022 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The rendered images have revealed a design that’s fairly comparable to the previous-generation Z Fold 3 but a new configuration for the cameras.

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on a rumor that said the Z Fold 4 might be even more tablet sized, with a more square internal screen that was both slightly wider and shorter than its predecessor. Now, our first look at the foldable smartphone includes multiple 5K renders and a 360-degree video based on data from OnLeaks and Smartprix. The Z Fold 4 will now apparently measure 155 x 130 x 7.1mm (6.1 x 2.1 x 0.28 inches) when unfolded.

These renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 reveal an inner display with an under-display selfie camera, just like the Z Fold 3 had. The new phone will reportedly have some much-needed performance improvements for the camera. Just like its predecessor, though, we see three protruding rear camera lenses, which look similar to those of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with an LED flash, but details on those specs are yet to be released.

What we can’t see in the 360-degree video is a slot for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. Previous reports from The Elec stated that the Fold 4 was expected to be able to house the S-Pen, but this new video suggests otherwise. It’s possible that the Z Fold 4 will support the pen but require you to store it in a compatible phone case.

There’s still no official word on when Samsung intends to formally announce or release the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, Smartprix states that the phone (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) will both arrive sometime in either August or September.

Check out everything we know about Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone for the latest information on the highly-anticipated smartphone.