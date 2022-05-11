Buying Guides
Apple May Finally Kill the Lighting Jack

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Justin Duino

Another year, another rumor about the iPhone ditching Lightning for USB-C. But this rumor may be rooted in solid ground. Not just because it comes from a reputable source, but because current circumstance is forcing Apple away from the outdated Lightning standard.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that a recent “survey,” presumably of Apple’s suppliers, indicate that the 2023 iPhone will use a USB-C port. Kuo regularly pulls information from these suppliers, and his predictions have proven to be fairly accurate.

While Apple insists that switching to USB-C will create unnecessary e-waste and force customers to buy new cables, that isn’t necessarily the case. Most people own at least one device that uses a USB-C cable, and Apple now uses USB-C in the Mac and the iPad.

Realistically, there are just two upsides to the Lightning port—it’s more water resistant than USB-C, and it helps Apple generate a profit through the MFi certification program. In terms of data transfer rates, charging speeds, and usability, USB-C is king, and Apple can no longer ignore that fact.

Not to mention, Apple may be forced to use USB-C. The European Parliament recently voted in favor of a proposal that would make USB-C a requirement for all small rechargeable devices.

But what about the portless iPhone? Well, judging by the current state of MagSafe, a portless iPhone probably won’t come any time soon. The technology isn’t reliable enough, fast enough, or fun enough.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if today’s rumor is incorrect. Apple may have stuck with the Lightning cable in anticipation of the portless iPhone. If it believes that a portless phone is right around the corner, it probably wants to avoid a two or three-year transition period with USB-C.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors

