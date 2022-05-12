Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
Nomad Base One Max Review: The MagSafe Charger Apple Should Have Made
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Roku Now Bundles Its Best Streaming Box with Its Best Remote

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Roku Ultra bundle with the Voice Remote Pro.
Roku

Roku products offer a premium experience at a low price. But if you want the best Roku products, meaning the Roku Ultra and the Voice Remote Pro, you need to buy them separately for $120. That’s just silly, so Roku is now bundling these devices together for $99.

The Roku Ultra may be overkill for some people, but it’s still a steal for the price. It’s the fastest Roku player, it supports 4K video with HDR or Dolby Vision, and it offers Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound setups.

Seeing Pop-up Ads on Roku TV? Here's How to Disable Them
RELATEDSeeing Pop-up Ads on Roku TV? Here's How to Disable Them

Pairing the Roku Ultra with the Voice Remote Pro just makes sense. Not only does this remote have a two-month rechargeable battery (which is the big selling point for me), but it lets you set personal shortcuts to your favorite services and has an integrated headphone jack. You can also ask Roku to help you find the Voice Remote Pro if you lose it, and yeah, there’s voice control.

The Roku Ultra bundle is available today for $99. If you want to buy these devices separately, the Roku Ultra costs $89 and the Voice Remote Pro costs $30.

Roku Ultra Bundle

Get the Roku Ultra and the Voice Remote Pro for just $99 with this bundle. That’s $20 in savings on Roku’s best devices.

Roku

Source: Roku

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »