Google Unveils Pixel Buds Pro With ANC And All-Day Battery

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Google's new Pixel Buds Pro
Google

Today, at its annual I/O developer event, Google announced a new set of earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro. These are Google’s first premium set of earbuds and look to take on Apple’s AirPods Pro with many pro-level features.

While we had a feeling Google would release new earbuds at some point, the first concrete rumors didn’t arrive until last week. However, it’s now official, and Google’s all-new Pixel Buds Pro has plenty to offer and will be available starting July 21st.

With Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro, you’ll get active noise cancellation, an enhanced transparency mode thanks to two microphone arrays on the outside, IPX4 water resistance, multipoint Bluetooth support, and nearly all-day battery life. The company promised up to 11 hours of battery on a single charge and 7-hours with ANC enabled.

Pixel Buds Pro available July 21st
Google

As you can see from the images, the Pixel Buds Pro will come in four different color options, likely with fancy names, and we’re hopeful the carry case will offer wireless charging. That said, Google only confirmed a few specs up on stage, and we’ll learn more as the release date nears.

The Pixel 6a Arrives at an Awesome Price
RELATEDThe Pixel 6a Arrives at an Awesome Price

It’s worth noting that both the case and the overall Buds design are very similar to the 2020 Pixel Buds, so you can expect all the same features plus a few extras. For example, Google confirmed it’ll deliver additional features like spatial audio to the Pro later this year through a software update.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro will be available to pre-order starting July 21st, alongside the new budget-friendly Pixel 6a smartphone. Then, Google says they’ll hit retail stores a week later on July 28th for $199.

