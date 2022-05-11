The Pixel Watch Arrives This Fall with Fitbit Integration

After years of leaks and rumors, Google has finally announced its first smartwatch. The Pixel Watch arrives this fall alongside the Pixel 7 smartphone. Details are still a bit scarce, but Google tells us some interesting things about the Pixel Watch, including its Fitbit integration.

Note: Google announced the Pixel Watch at its I/O 2022 developers conference. The company also revealed its Pixel 6a smartphone, the Pixel 7, the Pixel Buds Pro, and oddly enough, a Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Watch design leaked a long time ago, and we saw real-world shots of a prototype that somebody found in a restaurant last month. So, the watch’s design isn’t too shocking—it has a circular face with curved glass and a metal backside. The included strap is silicone, but it’s swappable, and there’s a small digital crown and button on the watch’s side.





Software is where things get interesting. This is the first Wear OS 3 device without a ton of customizations (Samsung went nuts with the Galaxy Watch 4). So, we’ll finally get a look at the “pure” Wear OS 3 with new tools like Google Home, Google Wallet, and the Emergency SOS. But we’re also getting something weird; Fitbit integrations.

Pixel Watch is the first Google device to gain deep Fitbit integration. Not only will the device track your heart rate, sleep, exercise, and stress, but this data will be available to users in the Fitbit app. The watch also uses Fitbit’s algorithms to analyze your metrics, and it even offers digital watch faces with Fitbit icons and data.

Due to regulatory promises made when acquiring Fitbit, Google cannot view any data collected by Fitbit software. Therefore, all health and fitness data from your Pixel Watch will be in Fitbit’s hands, not Google’s. (It’s an odd situation, as both companies collaborated on the Pixel Watch and Fitbit plans to make a Wear OS device in the near future.)

Unfortunately, we still don’t know a lot about the Pixel Watch. Google did not reveal pricing, the battery life, or other important information. We’ll need to rely on leaks to fill in the gaps until the Pixel Watch launches this fall alongside the Pixel 7 smartphone.