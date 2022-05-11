Google Teased a Pixel 7 Series and Pixel Tablet

At today’s Google’s I/O 2022 conference, the company announced a ton of fantastic-looking new hardware, including the upcoming flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, and even an Android-based Pixel tablet.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones look like an updated version of Google’s Pixel 6 phone, but the company was shy with other details. The rear camera bump is still there, but with some simple updates, most notably the now-aluminum camera bar and toned-down camera cutouts. The new aluminum camera bar looks to flow and merge with the phone’s aluminum side rails instead of cutting off abruptly like the previous model’s black camera bar did.

Take a sneak peek at #Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Next-gen Google Tensor chip

#Android13

The Pixel 7 only appears to have two rear cameras, while the Pixel 7 Pro still has a triple rear camera system. The Pro’s camera system will likely include the wide, ultrawide, and telephoto setup, just like the Pixel 6 has, but we still don’t know for sure.

There also looks to be a new-ish selection of phone colors. You’ll probably still have the standard black and white options, of course, but Google also teased a gray color and a light green color; no pinkish “Kinda Coral” color Pixel 7 was featured in this announcement. The two new phones are likely to release this October alongside the much-awaited Android 13.

In addition to the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Google surprise-revealed an upcoming Android-based Pixel tablet. Few details were shared about the tablet’s design and specs, but Trystan Upstill, a vice president of engineering on Google’s Android team, has mentioned that the team is focusing on building out tablet-specific versions of popular apps and working with third-party developers to get their apps updated for larger displays.

Rick Osterloh, the company’s vice president of devices and services, shared that the tablet will run on the proprietary Tensor chip (yes, the same one that’s in the current-gen Pixel smartphones). Google is aiming to craft a tablet designed to entertain you, rather than one you could use explicitly for work and creative endeavors.

Here's a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet. A next-generation Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.

It’s nice to see Google have a renewed interest in tablets, after claiming to be leaving the tablet business back in 2019, and we can’t wait to see whether the Pixel Tablet is a worthy competitor to Apple’s iPad series (or even to Samsung’s tablets). Google says the tablet will be released in 2023.

Google announced other hardware at its IO 2022 event today, too. The Pixel 6a smartphone goes up for pre-order on July 27 for $450. The brand new Pixel Buds Pro will be open for pre-orders on July 21, and will go for just $199. A new Pixel Watch will also arrive alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones this fall, for a yet-unannounced price.