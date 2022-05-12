Rivian R1T Electric Truck Recalled Over Dangerous Child Safety Issue

This week, Rivian issued its first recall on the popular new R1T electric truck over a critical safety issue affecting over 500 vehicles. According to the NHTSA, defective airbag sensors may not deactivate when a child is in the passenger seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that the defective airbag system could injure children in a crash, which obviously, isn’t good. The recall includes 502 R1T trucks manufactured between September 21st, 2021, through April 12th, 2022.

Unlike Tesla, which often has “software recalls” that is easily fixed via an over-the-air software update, this is a traditional physical recall. As a result, owners will need to take their shiny new adventure vehicle to a Rivian service center for a replacement part.

According to the new startup EV company, “We are contacting those with affected Rivian vehicles, and they will receive a passenger seat replacement free of charge at a Rivian service center. In the meantime, infants and children should not be placed in the front passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles until a front passenger seat replacement is complete.”

Rivian will replace the front passenger seat and sensors in all vehicles involved in the recall. The company has roughly 20 service centers located in the US, and you can find your nearest center on the Rivian website or inside the Rivian app.

The company reported no injuries so far, but you’ll still want to get the sensor replaced as soon as possible. You can also call the Rivian Service Support Team at (855) RIVIAN5.