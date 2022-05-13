Thank Goodness, the Pixel 6a Uses a New Fingerprint Sensor

After six months of complaints, updates, and weird excuses, the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor still sucks. It’s slow and unresponsive, likely due to hardware constraints. But thank goodness—the Pixel 6a may not suffer from these problems.

In a conversation with Android Central, Google confirms that the Pixel 6a uses an updated fingerprint sensor. Presumably, this is just a better version of the optical sensor that’s in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. (I seriously doubt that Google will adopt Samsung’s “ultrasonic” sensor. Optical technology works fine, Google just did a bad job implementing it in the Pixel 6.)

Now, maybe you’ve heard rumors about Face Unlock coming to the Pixel 6 Pro. These rumors are probably true, but unfortunately, it seems that Google will stick with fingerprint scanning on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a.

Here’s my only worry; a recent update reduced fingerprint sensor performance on older Pixel devices. There’s a chance that Google is bad at writing biometric software, in which case, the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint reader may be awful!