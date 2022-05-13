Buying Guides
Thank Goodness, the Pixel 6a Uses a New Fingerprint Sensor

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Someone using the Google Pixel 6a fingerprint reader.
Google

After six months of complaints, updates, and weird excuses, the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor still sucks. It’s slow and unresponsive, likely due to hardware constraints. But thank goodness—the Pixel 6a may not suffer from these problems.

In a conversation with Android Central, Google confirms that the Pixel 6a uses an updated fingerprint sensor. Presumably, this is just a better version of the optical sensor that’s in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. (I seriously doubt that Google will adopt Samsung’s “ultrasonic” sensor. Optical technology works fine, Google just did a bad job implementing it in the Pixel 6.)

Now, maybe you’ve heard rumors about Face Unlock coming to the Pixel 6 Pro. These rumors are probably true, but unfortunately, it seems that Google will stick with fingerprint scanning on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a.

Here’s my only worry; a recent update reduced fingerprint sensor performance on older Pixel devices. There’s a chance that Google is bad at writing biometric software, in which case, the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint reader may be awful!

Source: Android Central

