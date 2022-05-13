Hisense’s Next Smartphone Is Almost a Kindle

When you think about new smartphones, you probably think of fancy specs like a big gorgeous display or a powerful rear camera system. But Hisense’s new E-Ink smartphone, the A9, will make you think differently about gorgeous displays.

While the phone doesn’t boast a gigantic bright OLED display that’ll look good while you’re gaming or watching videos on TikTok or Twitch, it offers a display that readers will love. Its 6.1-inch 300ppi E-Ink Carto 1200 display uses a HyperWave ultra-wave engine that should make for a 33% faster refresh rate and more precise color temperature adjustment (with 36 levels to choose from).

What’s really cool there is that the phone’s display also features 27 LEDs. This makes the phone super tuned to readers, as it minimizes eye strain, even if you spend all day scrolling Twitter or enjoying reading a bunch of ebooks.

With a 4,000mAh battery, you’ll have plenty of juice for reading all day long or doing anything else you might do with your phone. It also sports a 5MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity-wise, the phone supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Inside, you’ll find a Snapdragon 662 processor powering the A9, which runs on InkOS; this is based on Android 11 and you can load any compatible apps onto it that you want. As far as audio goes, you’re looking at the ES9318 chip for HiFi output and support for popular codecs like LDAC, SBC, AAC, and AptX Bluetooth. This makes it great not just for listening to music, but also for listening to your favorite audiobooks.

You can purchase the Hisense a9 E-Ink smartphone today here, and it’s priced at $409.99. It’s available in two configurations: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It looks to be an interesting mid-range phone aimed at readers, and hey, it beats toting around your phone AND your Kindle, right?

E-Ink Smartphone Hisense A9 smartphone Want a smartphone that doubles as an eReader? This e-ink phone is easy on the eyes and hard to beat!