Here’s How Tesla Superchargers Will Work With Other EVs

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Model S parked next to a line of Superchargers
Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock.com

Last year, Tesla announced plans to open its fast Supercharger network to all EVs instead of only its own vehicles. The first rollout started in the Netherlands, then all EVs in Europe, and now Elon Musk is sharing details on how it’ll work in the United States.

At a recent Future of Cars conference, Elon Musk answered some questions regarding the Supercharger rollout, and it should have all EV owners excited. One specific video clip posted on Twitter confirms that Tesla will likely add the industry-standard CCS connectors to its Supercharger stations in the United States.

Previously, Elon Musk mentioned the company would be adding a Tesla to CCS adapter, also known as a CHAdeMO adapter. However, now it looks like the company might have an even better plan and will be adding complete CCS connectors to all Supercharging stations in North America.

Here’s what Musk had to say:

“It’s a little trickier in the US because we have a different connector than the rest of the industry, but we will be adding the rest of the industry connectors as an option to Superchargers in the US.”  Then went on to say, “we’re trying as best as possible to do the right thing for the advancement of electrification, even if that diminishes our competitive advantage.” 

For those unaware, Tesla uses a proprietary connector on both vehicles and Supercharger stations in North America. This makes it so other EVs from Ford, Rivian, Hyundai, and more can’t take advantage of its faster charging stations. As a result, Tesla owners must charge from a Tesla-compatible station.

Can You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?
RELATEDCan You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?

In Europe and many other regions, almost all EVs and charging stations use the same CCS connector, similar to how all modern Android phones have USB-C, making things easier and ensuring any EV owner can charge at any station. In Europe, Tesla adopted that new standard, but that’s not the case stateside.

We’re not sure if new Supercharger stations will get both Tesla and CCS connectors in the U.S. if they’ll add them to existing Superchargers, or stick to having adapters available for those that need one.

Elon Musk didn’t share any timeline on when it’ll add CCS connectors to U.S. Superchargers, but we’ll keep an eye out for more information.

via Reddit

