Wyze Now Lets You Turn Cameras Into Home Security Systems

Cory Gunther
Wzye Cam showing new subscription
Wyze

After a long invite-only beta test, Wyze is finally making its new Cam Plus Pro subscription available to everyone. This subscription tier turns any eligible Wyze Cam into an affordable whole-home security system with live agents and emergency responses for $3.99 a month.

Traditional home security systems require a security hub, sensors, additional cameras, and more, and they’re expensive. With Wyze’s new AI-powered home security, you won’t need any of that. Instead, all you’ll need is a Wyze Cam and upgrade to the Cam Plus Pro package, and you’re all set.

With a Pro subscription, you get all the benefits of Cam Plus, plus many features usually reserved for professional-grade home security. The AI-based system can quickly be armed or disarmed from anywhere with the Wyze app. Then, it lets any Wyze Cam detect people and will instantly trigger an alert to your phone.

Additionally, that trigger will also alert live 24/7 security dispatch agents. You’ll be able to confirm it’s a security issue or disable the system with ease. And if the threat is real, Wyze’s partnering live agents will alert the police to handle any situation.

When an alarm is triggered, both you and Wyze’s trusted security monitoring partner Noonlight will receive a video notification. That way, the live agents can see what you see and can reach out to confirm before alerting the authorities.

The Cam Plus Pro subscription comes with smart AI-powered notifications, unlimited full-length cloud recording, live view, emergency responses with human agents, and no long-term contracts. Plus, it’s simple to set up using a single camera and highly affordable.

The AI-based smart detection will prevent false alarms, and Cam Plus Pro even has a new “Friendly Faces” system. The system won’t just detect a person and fire up the security system. It’ll recognize any friendly faces or pets you’ve added and ignore them.

It’s worth noting that Wyze already offers a traditional security system service for $5 a month with professional monitoring. That said, this new plan is more affordable, considering all you need is a $30 Wyze Cam, making it perfect for small apartments or those on a budget.

The new Wyze Cam Plus Pro service is available to everyone starting today for $3.99 a month or $3.33 a month when billed annually.

Source: Wyze

