Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
Nomad Base One Max Review: The MagSafe Charger Apple Should Have Made
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Semi Truck Orders Open As Release Date Looms

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Semi Electric Truck
Tesla

Tesla’s long-delayed electric Semi truck is finally inching closer to reality, as the company just opened orders and reservations in the United States. This news comes as the release date remains a mystery.

In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a statement suggesting one of its most delayed vehicles would finally arrive in 2023. That comment followed similar statements in the summer of 2021 when Tesla said the Semi would hit the roads in late 2022.

Obviously, that never happened, as the auto manufacturer keeps churning out popular vehicles like the Model Y and Model 3. That said, it looks like the company could finally be ready to produce its electric Semi because customers can reserve their own for $20,000. The latest comments from Elon Musk suggest the Semi might finally arrive sometime next year.

Tesla semi truck pre-order
Tesla

As you can see above, Tesla is taking pre-orders for the Semi, and customers can reserve a spot in line for $5,000. However, you’ll need to send an additional $15,000 (or $20k total) within ten days to complete the reservation.

Along with the reservation system, Tesla also shared more information about its two Semi models. The company initially plans to release two variants, one with 300 miles of range for $150,000 and a secondary option for $180,000 that can go nearly 500 miles on a single charge. It makes sense for users to jump for the long-range model at those prices.

Tesla says the Semi is mostly maintenance-free, and owners could save roughly $200,000 every two years on fuel and maintenance savings alone compared to traditional semi trucks. This means the truck could almost pay itself off after two years.

Tesla’s Semi truck gets its power from four rear-axle electric motors, and the company suggests drivers will be able to tow upwards of 36 tons, or 80,000 lbs of cargo. However, it’s unclear if those range numbers include while pulling a full trailer of cargo, so we’ll have to wait and see.

We still don’t know much about the Tesla Semi but expect to learn more soon if it’s really coming in 2023.

Source: Tesla

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »