How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ First Episode for Free

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

It seems that Star Trek is finally returning to its roots with Strange New Worlds, a show that focuses on Captain Christopher Pike—you know, the guy from the beeping chair. While Strange New Worlds is only available on Paramount+, you can now stream the first episode for free on YouTube.

Episode one of Strange New Worlds debuted on May 4th, in what I can only assume is a nod to Star Wars (or an ironic symbol of how CBS treats this franchise). You can watch it for free on Paramount+ or YouTube without an account or subscription, though I assume that it will hide behind a Paramount+ membership by the end of May (that’s what happened to the Halo premiere).

Shockingly, the first few episodes of Strange New Worlds stay away from the serialized format of shows like Picard and Discovery. It seems that the show will stick with the classic “monster of the week” theme of Star Trek: The Original Series and The Next Generation, which is what we’ve all wanted for the past fifteen years.

I’m still not sure how to feel about the new show, though. It gives off a bit of that J.J. Abrams vibe, which I’m not ready to embrace just yet. Maybe you should watch the show and let us know what you think.

New episodes of Strange New Worlds debut every Thursday. The show is exclusively on Paramount+, outside of this first episode, which is temporarily available on YouTube.

