Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI Review: Ready for Anything

| 3 min read
Price: $149.99
Buy Now
Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI
Arnold Carreiro

Modern laptops continue to become thinner, lighter, and more portable than ever, but perhaps the only downside is that slimmer models tend to feature fewer ports overall. The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI is a must-have tool for connecting essential tech to your new computer.

Here's What We Like

  • Features ten ports
  • Blazing-fast data transfer rates
  • Fast-charging USB-C port
  • Durable design

And What We Don't

  • More USB-C ports would’ve been nice
  • 8K monitors are rather rare for now
  • Only available in silver

Compatibility: Plenty of Ports

If you need a desktop adapter to accommodate all of your most-used devices, you’ll be spoiled for options with Satechi’s 8K HDMI model.

Perhaps the most notable of its ports is an 8K HDMI video port that runs at a solid 30Hz for reliably smooth video streams even if you don’t own an 8K display. It also features a USB-A 2.0 port for older tech, as well as a pair of USB-A 3.2 ports that utilize USB4 to connect with newer devices for awesomely fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds between devices.

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI
Arnold Carreiro

It has slots for both SD and Micro SD card support, a particularly convenient USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port with impressive charging speeds of up to 100W, a standard 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Note that this versatile model’s USB4 ports are also backward-compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices.

While an additional USB-C port instead of a USB-A 2.0 port would’ve been a little more convenient for me personally, I completely understand why Satechi decided to cover its bases with a port that caters to older devices for broader compatibility range.

Versatile Adapter

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI attached to laptop on desk
Arnold Carreiro

This plug-and-play adapter is a must-have desktop juggernaut for Windows PC owners who regularly rely on a variety of devices. Its most noteworthy standout feature is its 8K HDMI port for reliably smooth video streaming from your laptop. And while 8K displays aren’t widely adopted yet, its refresh rate of 30Hz provides for a slick image on 4K monitors too.

Note: Macs, at the time of this writing, only support up to 4K 60Hz playback.

Its Gigabit Ethernet port is especially handy for lag-free online gaming, something that you may not experience if you’re playing via a Wi-Fi connection. The accessory’s two USB-A 3.2 ports make transferring huge amounts of data between storage devices and your PC a breeze due to its lightning-fast 40GB per second speeds.

Unfortunately, this adapter is unable to transfer data via its singular USB-C PD port, but it’ll charge your smartphone or other mobile devices particularly quickly. For example, it fully charged my Nintendo Switch Lite in just under two hours.

Although it will charge any device that utilizes a USB-C connection, newer devices such as the MacBook AirRazer Blade, and Chromebook laptops were designed for fast-charging via a USB-C PD port, allowing you to swiftly recharge your essential mobile devices far faster than the average charger.

Durability and Heat Dissipation

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI
Arnold Carreiro

The Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI sports an integrated and flexible USB-C cable and a solid metal shell that provides both impact protection as well as reliable heat dissipation.

I liked how this compact adapter stayed cool, no matter how many devices I plugged into it, and how its bright blue LED indicator light illuminates when properly plugged into your PC so you know when it’s good to go.

Sufficiently Efficient

The Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI is built like a tank, sports a versatile collection of 10 essential ports, an impressively speedy charge via its lone USB-C port, and is a must-have for early adopters to connect an 8K display to their laptop.

If you haven’t upgraded to an 8K TV or need additional USB-C ports for charging multiple mobile devices at once, you should look for an alternate adapter like the Anker 341 USB-C Hub or Dell DA310 USB-C Mobile Adapter, but if you need to be ready to connect to most device types at a moment’s notice, this sturdy model is well worth the investment.

