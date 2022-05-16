Buying Guides
News

Boost Mobile Now Lets You Watch Ads to Lower Your Phone Bill

| 1 min read
An image showing how many "BoostCoins" someone has collected in the BoostOne app.
Boost Mobile

If you’re desperate to save on your Boost Mobile bill, prepare to watch some ads. The BoostOne app (iOS/Android) now supports BoostCoins, a “blockchain-based” currency that you can redeem for billing credits. But as you’ve probably guessed, earning BoostCoins is a tedious process.

Now, there are actually several ways to earn BoostCoins. You can watch an unlimited number of ads, spin a daily roulette wheel (for up to $5 in savings), or download promoted apps. Daily logins to the BoostOne app also get you some coins, with a big bonus if you manage to log in each day of a week.

But unless you’re lucky (or save up for a few months), BoostCoins won’t pay your entire phone bill. Each coin is worth a penny—for most people, BoostCoins are just a low-effort means of saving a few dollars every month.

We’re not sure how BoostCoins are “blockchain-backed,” though as The Verge notes, Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols has repeatedly expressed interest in cryptocurrency (he even suggested that customers’ unused data could turn into crypto). Additionally, Stokols says that BoostCoins could pay for your next phone, though you’d have to watch a lot of ads to reach that point.

BoostCoins are now available in the BoostOne app on iOS and Android. You can install or update your BoostOne app from the buttons below. Note that BoostOne also lets you check your account details, such as data usage and incoming bills.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

Source: Boost Mobile via The Verge

