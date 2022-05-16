Buying Guides
Tesla Halts Cybertruck Orders In Several Regions

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Tesla Cybertruck in futuristic industrial setting
Tesla

After countless Cybertruck delays, Tesla still hasn’t figured out what it wants to do with the exciting new electric truck. While Cybertruck pricing disappeared from websites late last year, now it looks like it’s unavailable to order across Europe.

We already know that production likely won’t start until sometime in 2023, and when it does, Tesla has an extensive list of pre-orders it’ll need to get through. So, for anyone ordering a Tesla Cybertruck today, you’ll have a long wait before it ever arrives in your driveway.

Over the weekend, the Cybertruck website in Europe and China both stopped accepting orders. Several eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed the change, where Tesla’s European Cybertruck website landing page changed from “Order” to now saying “Get Updates.” This means Tesla won’t let you order one, but you can sign up to get emails about the vehicle. Yikes.

According to Twitter, users see the same change for the Cybertruck in China, meaning the company isn’t taking any new orders. As a result, it looks like the only place you can still reserve a Cybertruck, at least right now, is in North America.

Over the last several months, we’ve seen Tesla make several changes to its websites. At one point, the company removed any selectable options, like motor configurations. Later, Tesla removed any production estimates from pre-order pages, and the latest official statement is the vehicle got delayed until 2023.

However, Elon Musk recently made a casual comment that the company hopes to finish and finalize the Cybertruck before the end of the year. Even if that happens, production still won’t kick off until sometime in 2023 at the earliest.

