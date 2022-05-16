Buying Guides
Amazon Fire Smart TVs and Streaming Sticks Are Nearly Half Off

| 1 min read
Amazon third-gen Fire TV remote control on wooden surface
Amazon

Hoping to upgrade to 4K or get a snappy new streaming stick? Amazon is running a massive sale on Fire TV devices, including smart TVs, with some products seeing discounts up to 42% off. It’s like Black Friday came early!

Here are some of the best deals available during this sale:

To me, the 65-inch Fire TV deal is just too good to pass up. A massive 4K TV for just $500? That’s just insane.

Better Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free
RELATEDBetter Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free

I also suggest checking out the Fire TV Recast, a streaming set-top box that doubles as an OTA (antenna TV) receiver. The Recast even has DVR functionality for local channels, and it can stream OTA TV to other Alexa-enabled devices in your home (smart displays, Fire TVs, etc).

You can view the full Amazon Fire TV sale at the company’s website. I suggest buying what you need today, as Amazon hasn’t announced when this sale ends.

Fire TV Stick LIte

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device

The new Fire TV Stick Lite streams at 1080p and only costs $20 during this sale. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and works with smart home products!

Amazon

$19.99
$29.99 Save 33%

The budget-friendly option

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon's new Fire TV 4-Series doesn't have fancy voice controls, but it's 4K and costs just $280 during this sale. That's crazy!

Amazon

$279.99
$369.99 Save 24%

Best Buy

$279.99
$369.99 Save 24%

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $500. Need I say more?

Amazon

$499.99
$829.99 Save 40%

Best Buy

$499.99
$829.99 Save 40%

Source: Amazon via Engadget

