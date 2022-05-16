Amazon Fire Smart TVs and Streaming Sticks Are Nearly Half Off

Hoping to upgrade to 4K or get a snappy new streaming stick? Amazon is running a massive sale on Fire TV devices, including smart TVs, with some products seeing discounts up to 42% off. It’s like Black Friday came early!

Here are some of the best deals available during this sale:

To me, the 65-inch Fire TV deal is just too good to pass up. A massive 4K TV for just $500? That’s just insane.

I also suggest checking out the Fire TV Recast, a streaming set-top box that doubles as an OTA (antenna TV) receiver. The Recast even has DVR functionality for local channels, and it can stream OTA TV to other Alexa-enabled devices in your home (smart displays, Fire TVs, etc).

You can view the full Amazon Fire TV sale at the company’s website. I suggest buying what you need today, as Amazon hasn’t announced when this sale ends.

Fire TV Stick LIte Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device The new Fire TV Stick Lite streams at 1080p and only costs $20 during this sale. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and works with smart home products!

The budget-friendly option Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon's new Fire TV 4-Series doesn't have fancy voice controls, but it's 4K and costs just $280 during this sale. That's crazy!