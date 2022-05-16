Sony Confirms PlayStation Plus Launch Date and Classic Games List

Sony initially announced its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans back in March. Now, the company has (finally!!!) shared the service’s official launch date and a drool-worthy list of the classic games library members will have access to (be still our little gamer hearts!).
All three of the updated subscription tiers—Essential, Extra, and Premium—are set to launch on June 13, according to a new blog post from Sony. The new service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into a single new service with the above-mentioned three tiers. It also detailed a full list of all of the classic PS4 and PS5 game titles that will be available on the service “in the launch timeframe.” New games will be added monthly, just like with other gaming and streaming video subscription services.
The service will feature a variety of classic games from the PSP, original PlayStation, PS2, and PS3 via Cloud streaming. Select games will also be added to service and be available to purchase separately and download on your PS4 or PS5 without a subscription if you’d already purchased them via the PS Vita or PlayStation digital storefronts.
Here are the PlayStation Studios titles coming to the service at launch, for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:
- Alienation, PS4
- Bloodborne, PS4
- Concrete Genie, PS4
- Days Gone, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4/ PS5
- God of War, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
- Infamous First Light, PS4
- Infamous Second Son, PS4
- Knack, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall, PS4
- MediEvil, PS4
- Patapon Remastered, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4
- Resogun, PS4
- Returnal, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded, PS4
- The Last Guardian, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4
- Until Dawn, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection, PS4
Here are all the third-party titles coming to the service at launch. Any games with an asterisk are a part of Ubisoft+ Classic, which those on the Essential tier won’t have access to:
- Ashen, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight, PS4
- Celeste, PS4
- Cities: Skylines, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*, PS4
- Far Cry 4*, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4
- For Honor*, PS4
- Hollow Knight, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4
- NBA 2K22, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4
- Resident Evil, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI, PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*, PS4
- The Artful Escape, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*, PS4
Those who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will gain access to tons of popular classic games. Many of these have been remastered, and some also gained new menus and improved support for saving your game.
Here is the classic games catalog Sony is adding to the PlayStation Plus library (and note that titles with an asterisk have been remastered):
- Ape Escape, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash!, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable, PSP
- Mr. Driller, Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2, Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon, Original PlayStation
- Ape Escape 2*, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits*, PS4
- Dark Cloud*, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2*, PS4
- FantaVision*, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis*, PS4
- Jak II*, PS4
- Jak 3*, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing*, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy*, PS4
- Siren*, PS4
- Wild Arms 3*, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered*, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection*, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition*, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning*, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection*, PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium plan subscribers and eligible to stream and play on your PS4, PS5 and PC. Here are those titles:
- Crash Commando, PS3
- Demon’s Souls, PS3
- echochrome, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, PS3
- Ico, PS3
- Infamous, PS3
- Infamous 2, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse, PS3
- MotorStorm RC, PS3
- Puppeteer, PS3
- rain, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, PS3
- Resistance 3, PS3
- Super Stardust HD, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle, PS3
- When Vikings Attack, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath, PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection, PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3
- F.E.A.R., PS3
- Lost Planet 2, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also have access to a cool feature: Time-Limited Game Trials. This lets you try a limited selection of games before you buy them. Once you download the trial, you’ll have two hours of in-game time at your disposal (though this amount. may vary slightly by game, so watch out).
Here are some of the titles with this feature:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22, PS4/PS5
New games will be added monthly, just like with other gaming and streaming video subscription services. Monthly refreshes will happen the first Tuesday of each month for the all PlayStation Plus tiers, with new PS4 and PS5 titles (just like the previous PlayStation Plus service did). PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium plan subscribers will also get a middle-of-the-month update featuring new games (though the quantity will vary by month).
We also learned that Ubisoft will be coming to PlayStation, too, as Ubisoft+ Classics on May 24. Ubisoft+ Classics gives both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers access to over 100 popular titles, content packs, and rewards. That catalog will include 27 popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, Watch Dogs, and For Honor. This service is already available for PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna users, but it is still a nice perk for those who like gaming on PlayStation.
Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service officially launches on June 13 in North and South America. It launches a little sooner—May 24 in Asia, followed by June 2 for Japan—and a little bit later on June 23 for those in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.
