Sony Confirms PlayStation Plus Launch Date and Classic Games List

Sony initially announced its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans back in March. Now, the company has (finally!!!) shared the service’s official launch date and a drool-worthy list of the classic games library members will have access to (be still our little gamer hearts!).

All three of the updated subscription tiers—Essential, Extra, and Premium—are set to launch on June 13, according to a new blog post from Sony. The new service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into a single new service with the above-mentioned three tiers. It also detailed a full list of all of the classic PS4 and PS5 game titles that will be available on the service “in the launch timeframe.” New games will be added monthly, just like with other gaming and streaming video subscription services.

The service will feature a variety of classic games from the PSP, original PlayStation, PS2, and PS3 via Cloud streaming. Select games will also be added to service and be available to purchase separately and download on your PS4 or PS5 without a subscription if you’d already purchased them via the PS Vita or PlayStation digital storefronts.

Here are the PlayStation Studios titles coming to the service at launch, for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:

Alienation , PS4

, PS4 Bloodborne , PS4

, PS4 Concrete Genie , PS4

, PS4 Days Gone , PS4

, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut , PS4/ PS5

, PS4/ PS5 God of War , PS4

, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 , PS4

, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered , PS4

, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn , PS4

, PS4 Infamous First Light , PS4

, PS4 Infamous Second Son , PS4

, PS4 Knack , PS4

, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 , PS4

, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered , PS4

, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered , PS4

, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man , PS4

, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Matterfall , PS4

, PS4 MediEvil , PS4

, PS4 Patapon Remastered , PS4

, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered , PS4

, PS4 Resogun , PS4

, PS4 Returnal , PS5

, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus , PS4

, PS4 Tearaway Unfolde d, PS4

d, PS4 The Last Guardian , PS4

, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered , PS4

, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind , PS4

, PS4 Until Dawn , PS4

, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection , PS4

, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End , PS4

, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy , PS4

, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection, PS4

Here are all the third-party titles coming to the service at launch. Any games with an asterisk are a part of Ubisoft+ Classic, which those on the Essential tier won’t have access to:

Ashen , PS4

, PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla* , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight , PS4

, PS4 Celeste , PS4

, PS4 Cities: Skylines , PS4

, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells , PS4

, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster *, PS4

*, PS4 Far Cry 4 *, PS4

*, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition , PS4

, PS4 For Honor *, PS4

*, PS4 Hollow Knight , PS4

, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 , PS4

, PS4 NBA 2K22 , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds , PS4

, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 , PS4

, PS4 Resident Evil , PS4

, PS4 Soulcalibur VI , PS4

, PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole *, PS4

*, PS4 The Artful Escape , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 *, PS4

*, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*, PS4

Those who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will gain access to tons of popular classic games. Many of these have been remastered, and some also gained new menus and improved support for saving your game.

Here is the classic games catalog Sony is adding to the PlayStation Plus library (and note that titles with an asterisk have been remastered):

Ape Escape , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable , PSP

, PSP Mr. Driller , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Tekken 2, Original PlayStation

Worms World Party , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon , Original PlayStation

, Original PlayStation Ape Escape 2 *, PS4

*, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits *, PS4

*, PS4 Dark Cloud *, PS4

*, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 *, PS4

*, PS4 FantaVision *, PS4

*, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis *, PS4

*, PS4 Jak II *, PS4

*, PS4 Jak 3 *, PS4

*, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing *, PS4

*, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy *, PS4

*, PS4 Rogue Galaxy *, PS4

*, PS4 Siren *, PS4

*, PS4 Wild Arms 3 *, PS4

*, PS4 Bioshock Remastered * , PS4

* PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection * , PS4

* PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition * , PS4

* PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning * , PS4

* PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection*, PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium plan subscribers and eligible to stream and play on your PS4, PS5 and PC. Here are those titles:

Crash Commando , PS3

, PS3 Demon’s Souls , PS3

, PS3 echochrome , PS3

, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds , PS3

, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational , PS3

, PS3 Ico , PS3

, PS3 Infamous , PS3

, PS3 Infamous 2 , PS3

, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood , PS3

, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! , PS3

, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse , PS3

, PS3 MotorStorm RC , PS3

, PS3 Puppeteer , PS3

, PS3 rain , PS3

, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty , PS3

, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time , PS3

, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus , PS3

, PS3 Resistance 3 , PS3

, PS3 Super Stardust HD , PS3

, PS3 Tokyo Jungle , PS3

, PS3 When Vikings Attack , PS3

, PS3 Asura’s Wrath, PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3

PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection, PS3

PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3

PS3 F.E.A.R., PS3

PS3 Lost Planet 2, PS3

PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3

PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also have access to a cool feature: Time-Limited Game Trials. This lets you try a limited selection of games before you buy them. Once you download the trial, you’ll have two hours of in-game time at your disposal (though this amount. may vary slightly by game, so watch out).

Here are some of the titles with this feature:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection , PS5

, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 , PS5

, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland , PS4/PS5

, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22, PS4/PS5

New games will be added monthly, just like with other gaming and streaming video subscription services. Monthly refreshes will happen the first Tuesday of each month for the all PlayStation Plus tiers, with new PS4 and PS5 titles (just like the previous PlayStation Plus service did). PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium plan subscribers will also get a middle-of-the-month update featuring new games (though the quantity will vary by month).

We also learned that Ubisoft will be coming to PlayStation, too, as Ubisoft+ Classics on May 24. Ubisoft+ Classics gives both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers access to over 100 popular titles, content packs, and rewards. That catalog will include 27 popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, Watch Dogs, and For Honor. This service is already available for PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna users, but it is still a nice perk for those who like gaming on PlayStation.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service officially launches on June 13 in North and South America. It launches a little sooner—May 24 in Asia, followed by June 2 for Japan—and a little bit later on June 23 for those in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.