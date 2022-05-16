Buying Guides
Get Beyerdynamic’s Best Headphones At Big Discounts This Week

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Beyerdynamic gaming headphones
Beyerdynamic

If you’re looking to ditch your old headphones or upgrade to something better, Beyerdynamic has a huge sale going on for the next week you won’t want to miss. We’re talking about the Beyerdynamic MMX 300 or DT-770 Pros at large discounts.

From May 16th until May 24th, Beyerdynamic is slashing the prices on some of its most popular “b-stock” headphones. So what does b-stock mean? The company explains it as any premium headphones that are refurbished, open-box returns, or display units at events or trade shows.

Basically, you’ll be able to get even more significant discounts on refurbished headphones or returns that were already discounted. The company has a wide array of premium open-back or regular headphones at prices we typically don’t see for its high-end products.

For example, Beyerdymanics MMX 300 gaming headset traditionally retails for $349, and the refurbished models are usually around $299. This week though, you can snag a pair for only $235. Or, the company is offering its high-end audiophile-grade Beyerdynamic T5s for over 30% off, costing only $695.

One of Beyerdynamic’s most popular reference headphones is the DT-770 Pros, and they’re currently just over $100, making it an excellent option for someone looking to upgrade their gear. And while you’ll have to decide if open-box or refurbished headphones are for you, it’s not often you can snag a pair of Beyerdynamics for only $65.

The deal lasts from now until May 24th, so don’t delay.

Source: Beyerdynamic

