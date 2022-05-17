Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Skullcandy’s New Mod Earbuds Put You in Control

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Skullcandy Mod earbuds
Skullcandy

There are plenty of affordable wireless earbuds on the market, but Skullcandy is one of the more popular options that’s easy to recommend. And that’ll likely continue with the new Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds.

Skullcandy offers great-sounding headphones of all different sizes and price ranges, like the excellent Dime wireless buds, the Indy Fuel, or the more recent Grind Fuels. Now, the new Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds look to continue that trend with a few features typically reserved for more expensive headphones.

The new Mod earbuds are designed for work or play, not to mention those that work from home and constantly switch between devices. Essentially, they put you in control. They feature multipoint Bluetooth pairing, Smart Mic controls, not to mention the option to change and customize how the earbud controls actually work.

With the Skullcandy Mod earbuds, if you don’t like the built-in control system, go ahead and change it. You can customize more than just the sound profile with the accompanying Skullcandy app. This way, you can tailor the earbuds to work the way you want, work on whatever device you’re currently using, and enjoy a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Skullcandy Mod earbuds charging
Skullcandy

Considering the Skullcandy Mod earbuds are only $59.99, we’re not getting active noise-cancellation, but they’re still packed with plenty of features. Plus, you’ll get plenty of noise isolation with the in-ear design, perfect for phone calls or your favorite tunes.

And with the adjustable “Stay Aware” mode, you can control and customize the audio to stay alert and hear your surroundings. Anything you want to change or customize, you can, putting you in total control.

The Mod earbuds are also IP55 sweat and water-resistant, feature a 7-hour battery life, and the included charging case will up that to 34-hours. Plus, if you’re in a pinch, the fast-charging case will give you two hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. They’re available starting today for $59.99 at the link below.

