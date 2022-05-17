Buying Guides
ecobee’s New Smart Thermostat Monitors the Air You Breathe

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
ecobee

Poor indoor air quality isn’t just gross; it can also make you ill or fatigued. That’s why the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium packs a built-in air quality and moisture monitor, along with several other improvements.

Technically speaking, ecobee is launching two new smart thermostats—the Smart Thermostat Premium and Smart Thermostat Enhanced. Both sport a new design with a 50% larger display, bigger temperature sliders, and improved RF motion detection (to automatically turn on the display, detect whether people are home, and support ecobee’s optional security system).

But only the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium offers air quality and moisture monitoring. It constantly checks for VOCs and CO2 to gauge whether your air is clean. This data shows up on the thermostat’s display (along with humidity levels), and the thermostat can send you notifications and tips to improve air quality when things get nasty.

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium with an add-on motion sensor.
ecobee

The ecobee Smart Thermostat premium also comes with an add-on motion and temperature sensor, which detects whether people are home and helps improve the thermostat’s accuracy. Of course, you can also integrate this sensor with ecobee’s Smart Security Complete program.

There’s a few more things I should note about the Smart Thermostat Premium and Smart Thermostat Enhanced. First, they both come with Alex and Siri built-in, so they double as smart speakers (ecobee products also work with Google Assistant, by the way). Second, the thermostats include a Power Extender Kit for installation without a C-wire, which is often required for old homes.

Both of ecobee’s new thermostats are available today at the company’s website, Amazon, Home Depot, and other retailers. The Smart Thermostat Premium costs $250, while the Smart Thermostat Enhanced is just $190.

ecobee's New Thermostats

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and Enhanced are now available! Both models feature larger displays and improved motion detection. The Premium model also offers air quality and moisture monitoring.

ecobee
