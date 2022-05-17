Withings Debuts the Most Stylish Smartwatch to Date

When I reviewed the original Withings ScanWatch, I called it a “smartwatch for people who don’t like smartwatches.” That’s because it looks like an analog watch but still offers powerful health and fitness features. Now, Withings is taking things even further with the ScanWatch Horizon, the most stylish smartwatch I’ve ever seen.

Now, the ScanWatch Horizon doesn’t offer any exclusive features. It’s a refresh of the original ScanWatch, and it packs the same heart monitor, pulse oximeter, FDA-approved ECG system, and 30-day battery life. There’s also sleep monitoring (with irregular breathing detection), an integrated step counter, automatic fitness tracking for 30 different activities, and a 10 ATM water-resistance rating for swimming.

Withings is really focused on design here. The ScanWatch Horizon takes cues from the “driver watch tradition” with a metallic face, white accents, and a stainless steel chassis. Its only unique feature (compared to the original ScanWatch) is a rotating bezel for diving support.

I should note that, like its predecessor, the ScanWatch Horizon features bioluminescent hands and an integrated OLED display for health metrics and manually choosing exercises. There’s also a small analog dial at the bottom of the watch face that shows your progress toward daily step counts.

You can order the ScanWatch Horizon now for $500. It only comes in 43mm, though, so it’ll feel a bit bulky and heavy on smaller wrists. If you want the ScanWatch Horizon’s features for the cheap, try grabbing the original ScanWatch for $270.