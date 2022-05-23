Twinkly Flex Review: An LED Light Strip You Won’t Want to Hide

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

These days your options are almost endless for RGB LED light strips. You can pick up a cheap set in various lengths for under $20. However, they’re typically meant to be hidden behind your TV, furniture, or under kitchen cabinets and out of sight.

Here's What We Like Endless color combos & effects

Highly flexible

Support for Alexa or Google Assistant

Customizable LED zones And What We Don't 6.5 feet is a bit short

You can't combine multiple tubes

Expensive

With the Twinkly Flex LED tube strips, it’s the complete opposite. These are beautiful LED tubes that let you create any neon sign you can imagine, and instead of hiding it, they’ll be the center of attention in any room or office.

Twinkly’s app-controlled Flex LED Tubes (or rope) come in 6.5 feet strands for $100, which certainly isn’t cheap. That said, Twinkly is one of the best when it comes to holiday lights, and if you already have Twinkly products, you’ll absolutely love the Flex lights and their retro vibes.

While smart lights are great, being able to flex and bend this visually appealing LED tube to any shape you can imagine makes these a great choice. Once mounted, you can map the design inside the app, create beautiful color gradients and effects, or even sync it up to music. Consider the Twinkly Flex lights if you’re looking for a stylish room ambiance or a conversation starter.

Installation and What’s In the Box

While the LED tube is thicker than traditional light strips, the installation was simple. As expected, it mounts to the wall with some 3M adhesive strips and a few little plastic clips to help line everything up. Twinky does provide instructions in the box if needed, but just let your imagination go wild and start putting everything in place. There’s also a long power cord and a controller.

As you can see above, it comes with four curved plastic mounting clips and 12 more straight clips to help users line up the rope and create neat shapes. And while this was enough for my “Play” sign, I wish the box had more options, more corner pieces, and a few different angles. I had a few terrific design ideas but those proved difficult with only four corner mounting clips.

As for mounting the light to your wall, Twinkly provides double-sided 3M adhesive pads and 16 small screws. You can use either option or a combination of both. It’s worth noting that the 3M will likely take the paint off your wall (it did mine) if you ever decide to change the shape, so I ended up using the small screws. Then again, now you have small holes to deal with later.

You’ll also want to find a good place to hang or hide the included controller or perhaps mount it near a corner wall to try and conceal the power cord.

Overall, the installation process was incredibly easy, and the tube lives up to the “flex” name and bends in tight curves to allow for several design ideas or letters.

Twinkly App Software

The Twinkly Flex LED tube certainly looks good, and it gets plenty bright. Once installed on the wall, you’ll want to download the Twinkly app for Android or iOS to customize everything. The entire setup and pairing process is easy, and the app walks you through holding the button on the controller for pairing, then it’ll have you connect to your home Wi-Fi network. Unfortunately, it only works on 2.4 GHz, so I had to switch my phone from my 5 GHz Wi-Fi and start over.

Twinkly’s app isn’t quite as polished as what you’ll find from Govee or Nanoleaf, in my opinion, and was confusing at times, but the slew of customization options quickly won me over. You’ll find plenty of lighting effects, presets, animations, etc. I really like the flag or breath animations, but to each their own. And as expected, you can quickly turn it off or on or adjust the brightness for any situation.

More importantly, each preset is fully customizable. You can instantly change the colors, add multiple hues, and adjust the speed, animation, or effect, making the options truly endless. And if you don’t like any of the presets, you can create your own.

During the app setup process, you’ll get a prompt to aim your phone at the Flex tube, and it uses the camera to map out and learn your Flex design. This makes all 192 LEDs light up individually, then in a row, letting the app learn and save your design. Then, the app will give you more suggestions that match and work best with the design. Again, you can choose from presets, or it’ll even let you customize every single one of those LEDs as you see fit.

Basically, you can choose from a wide array of colors, presets, and animations or take complete control of the LED tube and go wild. Being able to save and favorite specific schemes is nice, too, making it easier to find what you like in the favorites tab.

You can pair the Twinkly app to music and transform any wall into the focal point of a party, and it works with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, making it even easier to turn the lights on or off quickly. And finally, the app has an option to set a custom playlist that scrolls through a pre-made list of color effects instead of using the same one all day. This makes it perfect for events, special occasions, holidays, or to mix it up throughout the day.

Performance and Value

In terms of performance, thanks to 192 LEDs and 16 million colors, these lights are bright, vibrant, and a blast to use. The Twinkly Flex lights are plenty bright, and in my image above, it’s plenty visible during the day, even at only 75% brightness.

And since the LEDs are in a tube vs. being exposed, not only are the Twinkly Flex lights extremely durable, but the light effects aren’t too intense or overbearing. That’s precisely what makes the Flex a great option over traditional clear, flat, LED light strips.

I’ve owned several different LED lights, and these are my favorite. Sadly, I wish it was a bit longer or more affordable, and it would be great if you could combine two sets into one long tube. Unfortunately, that’s not an option.

Whether or not these are a good value is up for debate. You can get other LED light strips in all different lengths for around $20, making the $100 price tag quite steep. However, these aren’t your typical bland or cheap LED strips. They’re durable and vibrant tubes. For what it’s worth, you can get longer options for less from Govee, and they’re not the only ones.

Conclusion

Overall, I’m happy with the Twinkly Flex lights and would recommend them to a friend or family member. They’re easy to install, a breeze to customize, get incredibly bright, and look fantastic.

Do I wish the Twinkly Flex was longer, had more mounting clips, and was more affordable? Absolutely! However, with a little creativity and determination and using the other 12 straight mounting clips, I’m sure you can come up with something wonderful to display on the wall.

If you’re looking to add some retro vibes to a game room or want to create your own neon sign-style wall art, the Twinkly Flex is a great place to start.