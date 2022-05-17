Eve Launches the First HomeKit Secure Video Floodlight Camera

Outdoor security cameras are among our favorite bits of smart home tech, so we’re excited to learn about the latest devices, like Eve’s new Outdoor Cam. This is the first floodlight camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, and it’s full of smart and convenient features.

Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems, said, “Thanks to HomeKit Secure Video, Eve Outdoor Cam relies on your Home Hub’s on-device intelligence to deliver state-of-the-art security with maximum privacy—while bringing a stunning all-in-one design.”

The camera sports a stylish design, aluminum housing with a stellar IP55 rating against dust and water intrusion, dimmable floodlight operation (with a brightness boost feature), infrared night vision and motion sensors, a 157-degree field of view, HD video recording, plus both a microphone and a speaker, allowing you to chat with whoever is at your door without ever opening it. That’s convenient if you’re away on vacation or don’t know your visitor.

More specifically, the camera can record in 1080p HD at 24 frames per second within a 157-degree field of view, and it keeps a 10-day recording history distinguishing between people, packages, pets, and cars. The infrared motion detection field of view measures 100 degrees up to 26 feet, too. It supports three-axis camera angle adjustment. And rest assured that your data is safe thanks to end-to-end encryption of both your live and recorded video.

Eve recommends installing the Outdoor Cam in place of an existing outdoor light near your patio or any doorstep. The camera’s Motion Light runs independently from HomeKit and an Internet connection; you’ll be able to adjust the sensor’s sensitivity settings and brightness levels. Thanks to the built-in ambient sensor, the camera can also be told to illuminate the field of view only when it’s dark.

To run the cam, you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running the latest version of it OS, a HomePod or Apple TV (4th gen or newer) as a home hub, a Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n), at least a 50GB Apple iCloud+ storage plan, and both a neutral wire and ground wire connection.

The Eve Outdoor Cam retails for $249.95 and is now available for purchase on Eve’s site (it’s also sold on Amazon, but is currently out of stock). It will eventually become available later on through Apple directly.