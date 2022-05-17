Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Niko Camera Sling 3.0 Review: Great for an Outdoor Shoot Day
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ExpressVPN Review: An Easy-to-Use and Secure VPN for Most People
MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Mouse Review: Versatile Featherweight
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Eve Launches the First HomeKit Secure Video Floodlight Camera

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
The Eve Outdoor Cam mounted on the doorstep of a bright modern house
Eve

Outdoor security cameras are among our favorite bits of smart home tech, so we’re excited to learn about the latest devices, like Eve’s new Outdoor Cam. This is the first floodlight camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, and it’s full of smart and convenient features.

Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems, said, “Thanks to HomeKit Secure Video, Eve Outdoor Cam relies on your Home Hub’s on-device intelligence to deliver state-of-the-art security with maximum privacy—while bringing a stunning all-in-one design.”

The camera sports a stylish design, aluminum housing with a stellar IP55 rating against dust and water intrusion, dimmable floodlight operation (with a brightness boost feature), infrared night vision and motion sensors, a 157-degree field of view, HD video recording, plus both a microphone and a speaker, allowing you to chat with whoever is at your door without ever opening it. That’s convenient if you’re away on vacation or don’t know your visitor.

More specifically, the camera can record in 1080p HD at 24 frames per second within a 157-degree field of view, and it keeps a 10-day recording history distinguishing between people, packages, pets, and cars. The infrared motion detection field of view measures 100 degrees up to 26 feet, too. It supports three-axis camera angle adjustment. And rest assured that your data is safe thanks to end-to-end encryption of both your live and recorded video.

Eve recommends installing the Outdoor Cam in place of an existing outdoor light near your patio or any doorstep. The camera’s Motion Light runs independently from HomeKit and an Internet connection; you’ll be able to adjust the sensor’s sensitivity settings and brightness levels. Thanks to the built-in ambient sensor, the camera can also be told to illuminate the field of view only when it’s dark.

To run the cam, you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running the latest version of it OS, a HomePod or Apple TV (4th gen or newer) as a home hub, a Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n), at least a 50GB Apple iCloud+ storage plan, and both a neutral wire and ground wire connection.

1 of 6
The Notififications options let you set what you want the camera to alert you about.
Eve
Activity Notifications can be customized to suit your security requirements
Eve
Configure your Streaming and Recording settings during setup
Eve
Facial recognition can be toggled for the camera
Eve
Eve displays the infrared sensor and floodlight as independent devices in the Eve Outdoor Cam's detailed view
Eve
View a live feed of the camera, and you can use the push-to-talk feature there.
Eve
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5
Navigate to Slide Number 6

The Eve Outdoor Cam retails for $249.95 and is now available for purchase on Eve’s site (it’s also sold on Amazon, but is currently out of stock). It will eventually become available later on through Apple directly.

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »